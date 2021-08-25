Sierra Central Credit Union announced the hiring of Rhonda Turner as the next vice president of human resources on Wednesday.
Turner is taking over the job after Corinne Davis left after 23 years at the company.
“I was sad to see Corinne leave, but very excited to welcome Rhonda to Sierra Central Credit Union. We are confident she will be a valuable and resourceful addition to Sierra Central Credit Union as the Vice President of Human Resources,” said Barbara Menefee, senior vice president of Corporate Administration, in a news release.
According to the release, Turner has almost 20 years of experience in human resources. Her previous position was as director of human resources for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Western Governors University and is certified as a Senior Professional in Human Resources.
“It is an honor to join Sierra Central Credit Union as the Vice President of Human Resources,” Turner said in the release. “I am very much looking forward to being part of such a passionate and committed organization and working with Barbara and the team.”