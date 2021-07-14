Sierra Central Credit Union announced it has hired a new vice president of audit following an extensive search.
Gayle Gines was named as the credit union’s newest leadership team member, where she will take over the role of vice president of audit from Terri Garcia, who is departing from Sierra Central after 21 years.
“I am sad to see Terri leave, but very excited to bring Gayle onto the senior leadership team here at SCCU,” said Sierra Central CEO John Cassidy in a press release. “She has great experience and fantastic knowledge of the audit and compliance space. She will be a brilliant asset to the credit union.”
Gines has over 16 years of experience with audit and compliance, in both the credit union space and out of the industry. She is joining Sierra Central from Houston Federal Credit Union, where she was the vice president of internal audit. Prior to that, she was a senior internal auditor at Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union.
She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from Idaho State University, and she is a certified public accountant, certified internal auditor, certified fraud examiner, and a certified information systems auditor.
“I am very excited to be joining the talented team at Sierra Central,” Gines said. “This is an amazing opportunity, and I am looking forward to working with everyone at the credit union.”