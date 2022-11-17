The Sierra Nevada Winds, conducted by Dr. Robert Halseth, will be presenting a fall concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church in Yuba City.
The concert will feature pieces by composers Donald Grantham, Phillip Sparke, Julie Giroux, Jacob de Haan, and others. It will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of “The Chimes of Liberty” by Edwin Franko Goldman, and send a fond goodbye to Conductor Emeritus Bill Hill, who passed away on Oct. 4.
The performance will mark the ensemble's second major event in the Yuba-Sutter area. On Nov. 4, the Sierra Nevada Winds performed two concerts at the Yuba College Theater for local school children in the Marysville Joint Union School District. Participating schools included Browns Valley School, Loma Rica Elementary, Arboga School, McKinney Intermediate School, and Yuba Gardens Intermediate School.
The children were treated to a program of wind band pieces, arrangements of Disney songs, and a trombone-cornet duet among others. The band gave a demonstration of each instrument family in the wind ensemble and taught about proper concert etiquette relevant to its genre of music.
“It was so much fun observing how much the kids enjoyed it,” said Halseth. “Children’s concerts may be the most important work we do as an ensemble, for it encourages those who already play and inspires others to consider it. Today was a good day for them, for us, and for music.”
The Sierra Nevada Winds formed in 1990 and the ensemble is made up of 48 accomplished musicians. They have performed in concert halls, parks, and other venues throughout the Sierra and Sacramento valleys and across the Northern Pacific Coast.
In 2016, Sierra Nevada Winds performed in London and at the Golowan Festival in Cornwall, England. That same year, the group and Halseth were awarded the Sudler Silver Scroll by the John Philip Sousa Foundation in recognition of their service to the community and excellence in performance. At the time, only two other California bands had received that honor.
The ensemble has since become known for its repertoire ranging from big band jazz to serious classical music, marches, and show tunes. Its members travel to weekly rehearsals in Placer County from areas as far as Nevada City, Yuba City, Elk Grove, Sutter Creek, and Pilot Hill, among others.
Halseth has been the music director and conductor for Sierra Nevada Winds since 2011. An accomplished trombonist, Halseth is professor of conducting and director of Bands Emeritus at California State University, Sacramento and co-founder and co-clinician of the Northern California Wind Conducting Symposium. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music from California State University, Fresno, and a doctorate from the University of Northern Colorado. He has conducted instrumental music at all levels including more than 100 guest appearances with honor bands, clinics, and festivals in the United States and abroad.
Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church is located at 1390 Franklin Rd. in Yuba City. Tickets will be available at the door for $15 per person, $10 for seniors and students, with children admitted free. For additional information, visit the group’s website at sierranevadawinds.org or call 530-415-6623.