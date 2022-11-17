The Sierra Nevada Winds, conducted by Dr. Robert Halseth, will be presenting a fall concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church in Yuba City. 

The concert will feature pieces by composers Donald Grantham, Phillip Sparke, Julie Giroux, Jacob de Haan, and others. It will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of “The Chimes of Liberty” by Edwin Franko Goldman, and send a fond goodbye to Conductor Emeritus Bill Hill, who passed away on Oct. 4. 

