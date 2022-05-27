Sierra View Mortuary & Memorial Park is hosting its Memorial Day Patriotic Remembrance event on Monday at 10 a.m. The ceremony will begin promptly, opening with guest speaker Mary Tallouzi from the Wounded Warrior Project.
This is a free and family friendly community event intended to show dedication and appreciation to local veterans and members of the military. All members of the public are welcome regardless of whether they have been served by Sierra View Mortuary or not. Refreshments and snacks will be provided following the program.
The event is one of several community programs that Sierra View participates in annually.
“We definitely want to be more involved in the community, and make sure that everybody is remembered and taken care of,” said Linda Melius, an employee and event coordinator at Sierra View.
As a precursor to Monday’s event, the facility will be honoring military members today at 8 a.m. with American flag placements on the graves of veterans at Sierra View Memorial Park.
Sierra View Mortuary is located at 4900 Olive Avenue in Olivehurst. To register, call 530-742-6957.