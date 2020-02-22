As a tradition steeped in history and brimming with local pride, the 140th annual Bok Kai parade gathered the community in downtown Marysville on Saturday.
Sunny weather brought spectators out to D Street to catch a glimpse of the 70 floats from local organizations, clubs and leaders passing by. The floats were punctuated by firecrackers which were lit at seven intersections, culminating in the grand finale – the procession of a 175-foot long, 26-piece dragon named “Fook Lung,” or Luck Dragon.
The parade has its roots in the gold rush, when Chinese immigrants came to California and established the Bok Kai Temple in Marysville. Today, the temple remains the oldest Taoist temple in Northern California, and the tradition of the parade continues.
The parade, coinciding with the Chinese year of the rat, kicked off at sixth and D streets, processing down to first street, before turning onto C street and finishing up around second street.
Riding in a classic car during the parade was Carson Kam, 26, this year’s Bok Kai ambassador. This is the first year the role of Bok Kai hostess was changed to the title of ambassador.
“It’s an honor to represent the Chinese community,” Kam said.
Kam moved to Marysville a year and a half ago, and drove the lion dancers truck in last year’s parade. He joked that he’s stepped up from driving in the parade to being driven.
“Maybe this is how they’ll find the ambassador for next year,” Kam said.
Also riding through the parade was Kenny Tang, captain of the Taiwanese Bikers Club. As first-time parade participants, 22 motorcycles with 28 bikers made the trek from as far as San Jose and Fremont to participate.
“I just learned that wow this temple has been here 140 years,” Tang said. “That was incredible because I didn’t realize there was such asian history right here in this little town.”
Another first-time parade participant was Red Phoenix Rising, who came from Stockton to dance in the parade. The diversity performing arts group had dancers ranging from ages six to 17.
“The dance is called the Rat Pack dance,” said organizer Val Lee Acoba. “It’s rat pack music, so the candy man can, lets fly away.”
The group also performed a play called “The Dragon’s Gift” at the Bhuddist Church, as part of the Bok Kai festival. Written by Heather Quan Rule, the play tells the story of a Chinese folklore, which says that written word was given to humans by a dragon.
After the Stockton Chinese New Year parade was cancelled, Acoba said the group was excited to perform in the Bok Kai parade.
“This is our first one we’ve had all year ... it’s the first for the kids as well,” Quan Rule said.
Larissa Lam and Bandwin Chiu came from Pasadena, and walked the parade with the Chinese American Pioneer Heritage Committee. Lam and Chiu also showed their film at the Yuba County Library Saturday evening, as part of the Bok Kai festival.
“Our film is called Finding Cleveland and it’s about the early Chinese of Mississippi,” Chiu said.
The husband-and-wife production team said its work aims to raise the representation of Asian-American stories that aren’t always discussed. While Chiu, who grew up in Sacramento had attended the parade before, Lam was a first-time attendee.
“I think it’s amazing that there’s so much diversity represented here today,” Lam said. “That it’s not just a celebration of Chinese, even though that’s the origin, but that all Americans are embracing this Chinese-American parade and experience.”
While the floats and participants passed by, spectators brought chairs, sat on sidewalks and dove for candy as the parade processed.
Julie Buzzard brought her two daughters, Litzzi and Layla to watch the parade. When she was a student, Buzzard said she participated in the parade as a saxophone player in the Andros Karperos School band.
“This is their (her daughters) first time,” Buzzard said. “Just enjoy the weather and the culture and the candy.”
At the corner of Fourth and D streets, friends Cyndee Ruiz from Woodland and Jossmean Anwar from Yuba City watched the parade together.
“My kids used to join in the parade when they were participants in karate or in band, but now it’s been quite a while so it’s nice to see everything again,” Anwar said.
Ruiz said she was excited for her first year watching the event, and wanted to learn more about the town’s history as well.
“I’m really enjoying the small town feel of the parade, it’s just very much you can see the community’s involvement at all levels,” Ruiz said.
Chris Holmes held his hands over six-year-old daughter Matea’s ears as firecrackers popped in the intersection of Fourth and D streets. The Marysville resident said he always makes a point to come out to the parade every year.
“We just like to show our support and try to encourage other people in our community to support things like this,” Holmes said. “We need to see support for the downtown Marysville, there’s a lot of really great people and great events like this that make today special.”
Bringing fortune, prosperity, wealth and luck the lion dancers accompanied the dragon through the end of the parade.
Calvin Zhen, leader of the Hop Sing Tong Lion Dancers came from San Francisco with about 13 dancers to participate in the festivities.
“Lion dance is a representation of back in our culture there was an evil spirit called Nian and the lion was just a representation of what it (the evil spirit) looked like,” Zhen said. “So we can mimic it and it has a mirror on the forehead so when the evil spirit sees it, it sees itself again and it gets scared.”
The dance is accompanied by drums, symbols and a gong, which Zhen said gives the lion its heartbeat and provides the rhythmic movement for the dance.
“It just brings joy to come back every year and experience the parade and go visit the Bok Kai temple,” Zhen said.
The parade kicked off a series of events Saturday including historical tours, film screenings and other cultural events as part of the Bok Kai festival.
The Bomb Day ceremony starts at 4 p.m. on Sunday at First and C streets, Marysville.