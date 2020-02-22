In commemoration of the 550th birthday of Sikhism, the Yuba-Sutter Punjabi American Heritage Society will host a celebration and open forum panel Feb. 29 at 5 p.m. to promote unity
“This will be an event for people of all faiths to come together for love and friendship,” said Jasbir Kang, the event co-organizer and member of the Society. “We’re not trying to change anyone’s religion. This is an opportunity for all different faiths and beliefs to come together and learn about each other as human beings.”
Kang said he is inspired by the founder of the Sikh faith, Guru Nanak, because he promoted unity, respect and understanding.
“He was a progressive teacher, painter, traveler, and he was one of the first people to advocate for gender equality,” Kang said.
Kang said he isn’t perfect, but he tries to live by Nanak’s three core values: see the creator in all existence; work hard; and share your earnings with those who need help.
The celebration will include a 90-minute documentary about Nanak and an open forum panel with representatives from various faiths to talk about unity and respect for each other.
The chief guest will be Assemblyman James Gallagher.
There will also be refreshments and traditional Punjabi cuisine served. Admission is free and open to all community members. The celebration will happen at 820 Plaza Way, Yuba City.