Silver Dollar Saloon, a local legend, is elevating the Yuba-Sutter nightlife scene and may soon be a top destination for resident music heads. This iconic saloon is poised to host a string of events and is welcoming back live entertainment to its newly renovated stage.
Owner Joe Ferrie took over the business in 2018 and is excited to finally have the building back in local hands.
“It’s been a while since we regularly had bands because of the pandemic,” said Ferrie. “So I hired Paulie who’s the lead singer for ONOFF, an Irish rock n’ roll band out of Dublin, and he just kinda went after it.”
Paulie Daly set off from Ireland 10 years ago with his band to test the waters in America. Ferrie was one of the first people in the area to give his band a gig and their friendship has been going strong ever since.
Daly had come to Ferrie with a vision to revamp Silver Dollar’s stage and develop its event center as a way to give back to the community for how well it has treated him.
Ferrie felt like this was a great opportunity to expand his business and in just a few short weeks the saloon’s stage was renovated and bands were getting booked out months in advance.
The new performance area boasts a state-of-the-art public address and monitoring system along with automated in-house lighting and an optional smoke machine.
“We’re trying to create it so it’s user friendly for the band,” said Daly.
Having these systems in place eliminates the need to hire sound engineers and performers won’t have to worry about hauling in extra equipment.
“It’s all automated,“ said Daly proudly. “Just show up with your instruments, plug in, and play.”
But the fun doesn’t just stop with live music, Daly is also implementing comedy nights on the second and last Thursday of each month. First up on the roster will be Ellis Rodriguez on May 12. Rodriguez is well known throughout the region and has also appeared on Kevin Hart’s show “Hart of the City.”
Those who wish to live out their “American Idol” dreams can look forward to “rockstar karaoke” and experience the stage for themselves at least once a month or every other month.
“You feel like a rockstar when you’re up there,” said Ferrie. “You got the smoke going, and the lights going, and this professional microphone and professional sound, It’s super cool.”
During a typical dinner service, diners might encounter some softer acoustic acts such as Linden Wood who is scheduled to play Saturday night from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Larger performances and karaoke will be saved for Fridays and Saturdays from 10 p.m to 1 a.m.
Other notable upcoming acts include The Damn Liars on May 28, a local band who will be using the space for its album release show. And of course ONOFF, Daly’s own group, on June 3.
Daly said the plan is to host quality tribute bands every Saturday night in June and, come fall, he hopes to bring in more established acts and incorporate the second floor into a meet-and-greet area for select fans. The saloon’s second floor was once known as the “Grand Hotel,” an historic brothel full of antique and western decor. It boasts two separate bars and private lounge rooms in a traditional speakeasy setting.
Ferrie is excited that his venue will offer guests a more intimate experience with the option to dress up and have theme nights.
“You see this kinda stuff at the casino and bigger stages,” said Ferrie. “But it’s just not something that many people have access to here.”
Daly is also talking with local radio stations about the possibility of sponsoring certain nights and giving performers a shot at having their work broadcast. Both Daly and Ferrie agreed that the key to success is collaboration and their goal is to keep making moves that incorporate the community and promote all genres of music.
“It’s great to be able to have a place where we can offer an aftershow for our community events and also bring in top quality acts,” said Daly.
Following in the spirit of collaboration, Silver Dollar will be hosting a “patio after party” with two original bands on May 14 to help celebrate the upcoming Taco Festival. They believe it’s important to have a variety of musical styles and that offering this will benefit the population’s culture and increase tolerance.
“Having different people exposed to different kinds of music more regularly creates a more peaceful society and a more peaceful area,” added Ferrie.
There is currently no set cover charge for Silver Dollar’s upcoming performances. But starting in June, guests can expect to start paying between $5 and $10 per person. The charge is intended to help ensure everyone’s safety and keep things economical.
Daly and Ferrie said they see Silver Dollar as the perfect “stepping stone” venue and the next logical pitstop for acts en route to Chico, Redding, or Sacramento. They plan to incorporate themselves into that established circuit which will benefit both the community and traveling performers.
“The whole point is to eventually get to the place where people don’t even have to know what band is playing,” said Ferrie. “They know there’s going to be a good quality spot there and they’re coming in for the ambiance and to listen to a good band.”
To keep up with Silver Dollar’s events and shows, follow them on Facebook or visit silverdollarmarysville.com.