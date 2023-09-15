The Silver Dollar Saloon in Marysville will be celebrating its grand reopening Saturday just in time for the Marysville Stampede rodeo.
After severe weather caused part of the restaurant's kitchen ceiling to collapse in January, owners were forced to severely reduce operation hours, menu offerings, and staff. These struggles were compounded by ongoing financial difficulties reportedly due to fluctuating food prices, rising utility costs, increased insurance, and COVID hesitancy. Eight months later, owners Joe and Meigan Ferrie enthusiastically announced that they were ready to get back to serving the community again full time.
“It’s been a rough road but we’re excited to get back in the saddle,” said Joe Ferrie.
Starting Saturday, new hours will be Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and guests can expect to see most of the restaurant's old favorites back on the menu. These include Silver Dollar’s Chopped Wedge Salad and Teriyaki Pineapple Burger, as well as new items such as Shrimp Scampi Linguini, NY Steak Dinner, Reuben Sandwich, and Tri Tip Dinner just to name a few.
Entertainment is also back on track with karaoke held every Friday night and live music every Saturday night. The Silver Dollar will also continue hosting tours and giving history lessons on the historic Grand Hotel, located on the second floor above the restaurant, on the first Saturday of every month.
The Silver Dollar Saloon is located at 330 1st St. in Marysville. For more information on the Silver Dollar’s history and offerings, visit Silverdollarmarysville.com.