The Silver Dollar Saloon in Marysville will be celebrating its grand reopening Saturday just in time for the Marysville Stampede rodeo. 

After severe weather caused part of the restaurant's kitchen ceiling to collapse in January, owners were forced to severely reduce operation hours, menu offerings, and staff. These struggles were compounded by ongoing financial difficulties reportedly due to fluctuating food prices, rising utility costs, increased insurance, and COVID hesitancy. Eight months later, owners Joe and Meigan Ferrie enthusiastically announced that they were ready to get back to serving the community again full time.

