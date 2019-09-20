Motorists can expect a steady stream of large trucks entering
and exiting Highway 70 at Laurellen Road just outside of Marysville over the next two months.
Roadside flaggers will be monitoring truck traffic during the operation scheduled from 5
a.m. to 3 p.m. daily Monday through Saturday, alerting motorists for stopped
traffic in the area.
The trucking operation is expected to continue through October as a part of the $82.9 million bridge replacement project over the Simmerly Slough just north of Marysville.
Caltrans says truckers will be making more than 300 roundtrips a day to the construction area, reducing the speed limit to 45 mph.
The California Highway Patrol will be in the area monitoring traffic.
Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work.
Projects details
–Constructing a new bridge parallel and west of the current structure.
–Realigning the highway approaching the bridge on both ends.
–Constructing the new bridge to accommodate five lanes in the future.
–The new bridge will be striped for two lanes and provide for 8-foot paved shoulders, sidewalks on both sides and a concrete barrier separating the shoulder from the sidewalk and bridge railing.
–Two traffic lanes will remain open throughout construction. The old bridge will be demolished after the new structure is completed.