State and local officials gathered in the shadow of the new Simmerly Slough Bridge just north of Marysville on Thursday to mark the completion of the replacement bridge project.
The $60.4 million project included $6.3 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 and federal funding. The new bridge meets current seismic and erosion standards and features a wider roadway, wide shoulders, a protected pedestrian walkway and a new sidewalk between Laurellen Road and Cemetery Road. The new bridge replaces a narrow, 64-year-old bridge, according to Caltrans.
Caltrans District 3 Director Amarjeet Benipal said the new bridge will be a valuable asset to the community that can be relied upon for the next 100 years.
“I think it’s a proud day for Caltrans and our local communities from Yuba County and the city of Marysville,” Benipal said.
The Simmerly Slough Bridge project is the second project completed in the past two years on the corridor between Marysville and Oroville. In 2019, Caltrans completed a safety and passing lanes project on Highway 70 from Ophir Road to Palermo Road in Butte County. A safety project from Palermo Road to Cox Lane in Butte County is expected to be completed by year-end and another project from East Gridley Road to the Butte-Yuba County line started last month.
Benipal said innovations used on the Simmerly Slough project, such as automated machine guidance, resulted in $650,000 in savings on the project.
More than 17,000 vehicles and approximately 1,000 trucks per day use the segment of Highway 70. Benipal said the new bridge was fully opened to traffic in the last few weeks.
“We are a farming community and there’s a lot of farming equipment which goes up and down the road in this corridor,” Benipal said. “Now that equipment can go safely across the bridge.”
Yuba County District 5 Supervisor Randy Fletcher spoke at the ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday and praised the new project.
“$60 million is a very small price to pay for what this is all about,” Fletcher said. “And it’s all about safety.”
California Highway Patrol Valley Division Assistant Chief Lorenza Ruana spoke and said the new bridge will make that part of Highway 70 safer for the public and law enforcement.
“What I see here is a remodel of our officers’ office,” Ruana said. “That’s our office space, that’s where we operate.”
He said work is being done between CHP and Caltrans to add 18 pull-out areas along the Highway 70 corridor between Marysville and Oroville.
Marysville Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli concluded the proceedings by making clear the city and Caltrans have a strong relationship.
“Everyone feels there might be some animosity between Marysville and Caltrans,” Buttacavoli said. “There is nothing but a great partnership that we have.”
In January, the city of Marysville sued Caltrans over the agency’s approval of a Highway 70 expansion project that runs from just north of Cemetery Road to just south of 14th Street. The Highway 70 Binney Junction Roadway Rehabilitation and Complete Streets Project is estimated to cost $111 million. The legal process is ongoing.
Buttacavoli said he’s been driving on the old bridge since he was 16 and says the new bridge is a major upgrade in safety. He said this project in concert with the eventual Binney Junction project will improve traffic flow in Marysville.
“We obviously all know Marysville has a traffic flow problem,” Buttacavoli said. “... It’s going to be beautiful, it’s going to be good for Marysville.”