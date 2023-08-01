If you’ve ever been behind a lifted pickup truck that spews out dark clouds of smoke in what is often referred to as “rolling coal,” then chances are that the truck you’re seeing could have benefited from the services of a business such as Sinister Diesel.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that diesel performance parts manufacturer Sinister Mfg. Company Inc., known as Sinister Diesel, pleaded guilty to charges that include conspiracy and manufacturing and selling illegal defeat devices. The company also agreed to pay a total of $1 million in criminal fines and civil penalties. 

Tags

Recommended for you