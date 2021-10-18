A site assessment is taking place this week in Yuba-Sutter to help shape the local Blue Zones Project effort being led by Adventist Health/Rideout.
Starting Monday, a series of presentations and focus group meetings will be taking place to gather community feedback and inform residents about the project.
“Based on feedback gathered, an understanding of leadership commitment, motivation and readiness will be gained and the best approach to implementing the Blue Zones Project in Yuba-Sutter will be determined,” Blue Zones Yuba-Sutter Executive Director Steve Kroeger said in an email.
The Blue Zones Project is a well-being improvement initiative designed to enable citizens to live longer, happier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher quality of life, according to Kroeger. Blue Zones was acquired by Adventist Health in 2020.
As an example, in Fort Worth, Texas, the Blue Zones Project helped a community focus on addressing a food desert in the Stop Six neighborhood. By collaborating with local leaders and organizations, a market reopened in December 2017 as the first healthy corner store in Fort Worth, according to the Blue Zones Project organization.
“Following the site assessment, there will be ongoing community engagement, which is referred to as the foundation and planning phase,” Kroeger said. “It will be at that time that we as a community are able to define what our action plan will be.”
The site assessment included a keynote presentation on Monday from Blue Zones, LLC, Vice President of Product Nick Buettner. Today, there will be a community specific presentation starting at 9 a.m. and from today until Thursday, focus group meetings will take place. All site assessment sessions will be held virtually. To RSVP, visit go.bluezonesproject.com/yuba-sutter.
“In addition to the community meetings that will take place early next week, there has been time set aside to meet with some of our community leaders in order to provide additional information about the Blue Zones Project as well as receive their initial feedback,” Kroeger said. “Their engagement and perspective will be critical to the success of the project.”
Yuba City Manager Dave Vaughn said the city is scheduled to meet with Kroeger on Wednesday to learn more about the project.
“It is exciting, and the county is looking forward to learning more about it – and how we can be partners with Adventist Health/Rideout and the overall community to improve health and well-being in the Yuba-Sutter region,” Yuba County spokesperson Russ Brown said in an email.
Kroeger said the next couple of months will be critical administratively and operationally. Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter is actively recruiting for several positions to be filled immediately. He encouraged people interested in taking a full-time leadership role to apply. There will also be additional community engagement opportunities in the coming months, including the formation of committees to assist in the development of an action plan.
“This is a process with a scope of four to five years,” Kroeger said. “It’s certainly more of a marathon than a sprint.”