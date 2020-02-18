An Oregon House property that was the site of a 2017 officer-involved shooting was cleared of several violations by the Yuba County Code Enforcement department last week.
The property, located in the 9000 block of Marysville Road, Oregon House, has been cleared of illegal marijuana grows on multiple occasions by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office in recent years, the most recent being last year.
“It’s been a public nuisance for years,” said Code Enforcement Manager Jeremy Strang. “We’ve had reoccurring cases of marijuana cultivation and enforcement actions throughout that time. Although they continue to grow, we continue to go out and abate.”
Last week’s abatement took code enforcement several days to complete. Strang said there was an unpermitted mobile home that was cleared, as well as junk and debris and raised planter beds removed from the property.
Code enforcement issued an abatement order for the property after personnel discovered violations of the county’s ordinance. Strang said they ordered the violations to be removed by the property owner – Jevaughn Bennett – but after they failed to comply the county stepped in.
No issues occurred during the abatement process, Strang said.
In August 2017, two Yuba County sheriff’s deputies were wounded and one suspect was killed after a firefight at the location in Oregon House. The suspect, Mark Anthony Sanchez, was believed to be living and working as a caretaker at a marijuana garden on the property. Officers were called to the location for a disturbance call.
The marijuana grow on the property at the time had ties to a Rastafarian church. A few months after the officer-involved shooting, law enforcement served search warrants at 12 grow sites affiliated with the church throughout Yuba County and Sacramento County and arrested 18 people on various charges. Bennett was one of the individuals arrested in the raids.
Moving forward, Strang’s team will work to determine the cost for the recent cleanup of the property. A billing statement will be issued to the property owner and if it goes unpaid after 30 days, the code enforcement department will request the county Board of Supervisors place an abatement lien on the property, which would place the amount owed by the property owner on their next tax bill to be collected along with property taxes.