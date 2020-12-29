The federal government, in its 2021 federal spending bill, awarded $13.7 million to the Sites Reservoir project.
The money was authorized through the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act.
Following the latest allocation, Congress has now appropriated roughly $23.7 million in WIIN Act funding to the Bureau of Reclamation for Sites Reservoir.
“We thank our federal partners for their continued support of Sites Reservoir,” said Sites Project Authority Chairman Fritz Durst in a press release. “Our representatives understand the importance and significance of Sites, and these investments help us maintain momentum and meet critical milestones to advance the project.”
Sites Reservoir will be an off-stream facility that captures and stores stormwater flows from the Sacramento River – after all other water rights and regulatory requirements have been met – for release primarily in dry and critical years for environmental use and various other uses. It is expected to increase the state’s existing water supply by providing 1.5 million acre-feet of additional storage capacity to California during times of drought.
“Sites Reservoir is a unique collaboration between local, state and federal partners,” Durst said in a press release. “With their support, we are on track to build an affordable, modern and sustainable water storage project for California.”