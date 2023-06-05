Sites Reservoir, which could provide 1.5 million acre-feet of additional water storage capacity, received a significant boost late last week when the Sites Project Authority was notified by the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) that the reservoir’s water right application was deemed complete.
Because of this action, the Sites Reservoir project is now able to move forward to the next step in the process of getting a new water right permit for the project.
The project, which has been in the works for more than 60 years, hopes to turn the Sites Valley, located 10 miles west of Maxwell where Colusa and Glenn counties meet, into a state-of-the-art off-stream water storage facility that captures and stores stormwater flows in the Sacramento River – after all other water rights and regulatory requirements are met – for release in dry and critical years for environmental use and for communities, farms and businesses statewide to utilize when needed, the Appeal previously reported.
Once the Sites Project Authority receives a water right permit, it will give the Authority “legal authorization to divert water within certain conditions, for a specific purpose, and for use within a specified area,” Sites Project Authority officials said. As a result, the Sites Project Authority will be considered the state-designated steward of the water right for the Sites Reservoir project.
“We are excited to move into this next phase of the permitting process, which builds on the momentum we’ve had this past year,” Jerry Brown, executive director of the Sites Project Authority, said in a statement. “We welcome the public review of our work, and we are confident in our analysis that the Sites Reservoir Project can safely and reliably serve as a key component of new infrastructure to manage California’s water in light of our changing climate.”
In order to move forward with the water right application, officials with the Sites Project Authority said an extensive water availability analysis was done and considered it “more comprehensive than any other in California history.” The analysis, officials said. looked at six other water supply scenarios – ranging from historical conditions to climate change projections as far out as 2070 – to determine how much water would be available to store in Sites Reservoir under a variety of hydrologic conditions.
Officials said that the findings “clearly demonstrate that there is water available to store in Sites Reservoir under a variety of conditions.” Officials believe that Sites Reservoir will benefit the public while all other water uses, including those serving environmental resources, will continue to be met.
“We have closely examined a number of scenarios and every analysis showed that there is water available that could be stored in Sites,” Alicia Forsythe, Environmental Planning and Permitting manager of the Authority, said in a statement. “This year is a great example. In 2023 alone – after multiple atmospheric rivers – roughly 700,000 acre-feet of water could have been stored in Sites Reservoir and saved for later use.”
Officials said that as part of the permit process, the SWRCB is required by law to publish public notice of a water right application once it has been accepted and deemed complete.
“This notice begins a 60-day period whereby the public can protest the issuance of a water right permit for the Project on specific grounds, including alleged injury to prior rights, adverse impact on the environment, or failure to best conserve the public interest or public trust resources,” officials said. “The 60-day public notice for the Authority application is the next step in the SWRCB’s process for issuing a water right permit for the Project. Through this process, a number of factors are considered, including potential injury to senior water right holders, potential environmental impacts, and potential adverse impacts to public trust resources. Finally, the SWRCB must find that unappropriated water is available to supply the Project and that the use of water is in the public interest; the State Water Board will issue a water right permit if they determine the Project meets these criteria.”