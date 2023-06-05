Sites Reservoir, which could provide 1.5 million acre-feet of additional water storage capacity, received a significant boost late last week when the Sites Project Authority was notified by the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) that the reservoir’s water right application was deemed complete. 

Because of this action, the Sites Reservoir project is now able to move forward to the next step in the process of getting a new water right permit for the project. 

Tags

Recommended for you