Sites Reservoir, a proposed water storage facility 10 miles west of Maxwell, received another monetary boost Thursday with the announcement that it is part of a $152 million investment from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to provide clean, reliable drinking water to communities across the American West.
The project, which has been in development for more than 60 years, previously received $80 million in federal funding in January from the Bureau of Reclamation via the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act. In October 2022, it received $30 million in additional funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was passed in 2021.
“Sites Reservoir creates new resiliency for California in the face of climate change,” Fritz Durst, chairman of the Sites Project Authority, previously said in a statement. “Through Sites, we are building smarter infrastructure that will provide water supplies for people, farms and the environment when it’s needed most.”
Officials previously said that Sites Reservoir will provide significant public benefits – including environmental benefits, flood control and recreational opportunities.
Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton recognized projects such as Sites Reservoir as key in delivering water to the public in a sustainable manner.
“Water is essential to every community – for feeding families, growing crops, powering agricultural businesses and sustaining wildlife,” Touton said in a statement. “Our investment in these projects will increase water storage capacity and lay conveyance pipeline to deliver reliable and safe drinking water and build resiliency for communities most impacted by drought.”
Sites Reservoir is an off-stream facility that does not dam a major river system and would not block fish migration or spawning, according to officials.
The project hopes to turn the Sites Valley, which is located 10 miles west of Maxwell where Colusa and Glenn counties meet, into a state-of-the-art off-stream water storage facility that captures and stores stormwater flows in the Sacramento River – after all other water rights and regulatory requirements are met – for release in dry and critical years for environmental use and for communities, farms and businesses statewide to utilize when needed.
Officials have said that the Sites Reservoir Project could provide as much as 1.5 million acre-feet of additional water storage capacity.
“It’s time we manage water differently in California. More of the same will not provide relief from severe drought – but Sites Reservoir is a new source of drought year water that will provide tangible benefits to California’s environment, people and farms,” Durst previously said.
The Sites Reservoir Project is locally led by the Sites Project Authority, which is made up of Sacramento Valley water districts, cities and counties.
Federal officials said Thursday that the money allocated for Sites Reservoir is part of several projects in California, Colorado and Washington that are expected to develop at least 1.7 million acre-feet of additional water storage capacity, enough water to support 6.8 million people for a year. The funding also will invest in a feasibility study that could advance water storage capacity once completed.
“President Biden’s Investing in America agenda represents the largest investment in climate resilience in the nation’s history and is providing much-needed resources to enhance Western communities’ resilience to drought and climate change, including protecting the short- and long-term sustainability of the Colorado River System,” federal officials said. “Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, (the Bureau of) Reclamation is investing a total of $8.3 billion over five years for water infrastructure projects, including water purification and reuse, water storage and conveyance, desalination and dam safety. The Inflation Reduction Act is investing an additional $4.6 billion to address the historic drought.”
Other projects in California that also will receive funding include:
– B.F. Sisk Dam Raise and Reservoir Expansion Project: $10 million to the San Luis and Delta-Mendota Authority, to pursue the B.F. Sisk Dam Raise and Reservoir Expansion Project. The project is associated with the B.F. Sisk Safety of Dams Modification Project. Once completed, the project will develop approximately 130,000 acre-feet of additional storage.
– Los Vaqueros Reservoir Expansion Phase II: $10 million to efficiently integrate approximately 115,000 acre-feet of additional water storage through new conveyance facilities with existing facilities. This will allow Delta water supplies to be safely diverted, stored and delivered to beneficiaries.
“In the wake of severe drought across the West, the Department is putting funding from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda to work to provide clean, reliable drinking water to families, farmers and Tribes throughout the West,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “Through the investments we’re announcing today, we will expedite essential water storage projects and provide increased water security to Western communities.”