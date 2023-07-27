Sites Reservoir, a proposed water storage facility 10 miles west of Maxwell, received another monetary boost Thursday with the announcement that it is part of a $152 million investment from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to provide clean, reliable drinking water to communities across the American West.

The project, which has been in development for more than 60 years, previously received $80 million in federal funding in January from the Bureau of Reclamation via the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act. In October 2022, it received $30 million in additional funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was passed in 2021. 

Tags

Recommended for you