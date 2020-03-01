Last year, California had approximately 151,278 people experiencing homelessness, and at least 71 percent of that population was unsheltered at the time, according to the 2019 point-in-time homeless count.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently highlighted 286 state-owned properties across California that he said would be made available to local governments to use for addressing the homeless situation with short-term emergency housing. The hope is that the effort will reduce street homelessness, break down barriers to individuals accessing health care and other critical services, and to increase housing options for the homeless population.
“It is an innovative approach that may work well for some jurisdictions,” said Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith.
As part of his executive order, Newsom had the California Department of General Services look over the state’s inventory of excess state land that could be used by local partners to provide shelter on a short-term emergency basis.
He also had Caltrans develop a model lease template to allow counties and cities to use the state department’s property adjacent to highways on a short-term basis to provide shelter.
The governor called on local leaders to review the highlighted sites and invited officials to work with the state to develop housing and shelter proposals. Three sites in the Yuba-Sutter area were highlighted.
–One of the local sites was near Nicolaus in Sutter County along the east side of Highway 70 just north of Cornelius Avenue. The site is open land owned by Caltrans.
–Another site was at 310 B St., Yuba City at the National Guard Armory Building, which is owned by the city.
–Lastly, the state highlighted open land in Yuba City owned by Caltrans along the north side of Highway 20 just west of the Highway 99 intersection – between an RV dealer and Monroe Transmission.
Smith said the county has reached out to the state requesting more information on the properties and is awaiting a response. He said information on the facilities is needed before the county can evaluate the feasibility of each site.
“At first glance, the property listed in Nicolaus does not seem feasible due to the distance from any related county services. Of the properties in Yuba City, costs for maintaining and running any kind of services on those properties will have to be evaluated,” Smith said.
Covering the costs
The state is offering local governments $1 leases on state-owned property, and the $650 million in State Emergency Homeless Aid can also be used to build out the sites, according to a press release.
Smith said it’s too early to tell whether or not the state is doing enough to help local partners develop such projects. Having a property available is a step in the right direction he said, but having the funds available to properly maintain the property – security, garbage service, building maintenance – is another issue. With the lack of funding rural counties like Sutter County receive, it’s difficult to maintain and run a homeless shelter, he said.
“Though the county appreciates the funding it receives from the state for homeless services and puts it to good use, on a per capita basis, Sutter County received approximately one third of the funding some other counties received,” he said. “As a whole, rural counties suffered in the distribution of funding.”
Another component of the governor’s executive order was to have the Department of General Services supply 100 travel trailers from the state’s fleet to local efforts, and to have the Emergency Medical Services Authority supply complementary modular tent structures to help house homeless individuals on a short-term emergency basis, as long as each jurisdiction meets certain criteria.
Smith said the county has made a request for tents but has been told by the Department of General Services that they will not be providing tents. As for the trailers, he said, they were quickly distributed to urban areas.
It remains to be seen whether the state will provide any sort of shelter to the area if the county finds the highlighted locations feasible for short-term emergency homeless housing. There were no properties in Yuba County highlighted in the report.
“The list of state-owned properties designated for sheltering does not include any parcels located in Yuba County, so we understand the county will be continuing its work without those additional options,” said Russ Brown, Yuba County public information officer. “We will simply continue to expand on our existing programs and find additional creative ways to help our homeless residents get connected with much-needed services.”
To view the map of state-owned parcels that could potentially be used for emergency homeless housing, visit https://bit.ly/3cjy8RZ.