The group leading the effort to build a new off-stream reservoir in Northern California recently hired a new executive director.
The Sites Project Authority Board of Directors selected Jerry Brown, who previously served as general manager of Contra Costa Water District, overseeing the operations and management of a large water system with more than 500,000 customers.
“I’m looking forward to this exciting opportunity, especially working with the authority board and the local community, which is so vital to the success of the project,” Brown said in a press release. “My skills and experience, along with the amazing team of professionals already working on the project make-up a strong, dedicated group that share in the commitment to get this project done in a manner that protects and enhances fish and wildlife and water reliability.”
Recruitment for a new executive director began last year after the authority conducted a comprehensive organizational assessment and determined the position was necessary to help advance the project through the next phase of development.
“As we enter the next phase of developing Sites Reservoir, the authority board was looking for someone with experience navigating the complexity of water storage development that could accelerate the pace of development,” said Fritz Durst, chairman of the authority, in a press release. “Among a well-qualified pool of candidates, Mr. Brown stood out as the person we needed to take the project through the next stage.”
Brown will begin in the position starting March 30.
The proposed reservoir would be located 10 miles west of the town of Maxwell in rural Glenn and Colusa counties.