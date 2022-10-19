Sites Reservoir officials announced Wednesday that an additional $30 million in funding was allotted from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was passed in 2021. Federal funding from the Bureau of Reclamation for construction of the Sites Reservoir Project is now about $134 million. 

“Sites Reservoir creates new resiliency for California in the face of climate change,” said Fritz Durst, chairman of the Sites Project Authority, in a statement. “Through Sites, we are building smarter infrastructure that will provide water supplies for people, farms and the environment when it’s needed most.”

