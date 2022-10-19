Sites Reservoir officials announced Wednesday that an additional $30 million in funding was allotted from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was passed in 2021. Federal funding from the Bureau of Reclamation for construction of the Sites Reservoir Project is now about $134 million.
“Sites Reservoir creates new resiliency for California in the face of climate change,” said Fritz Durst, chairman of the Sites Project Authority, in a statement. “Through Sites, we are building smarter infrastructure that will provide water supplies for people, farms and the environment when it’s needed most.”
Officials said Sites Reservoir will provide significant public benefits – including environmental, flood control and recreational – and the investment from the project’s federal partners will enhance what the project will deliver for the environment and would be additive to environmental benefits provided by the state’s Proposition 1 dollars.
“Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Biden-Harris administration is dramatically advancing our mission at the Bureau of Reclamation to deliver water and power in an environmentally and economically sustainable manner for the American West,” said Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton in a statement. “Our investment in these projects will increase water storage capacity and lay conveyance pipeline to deliver reliable and safe drinking water and build resiliency for communities most impacted by drought.”
Sites Reservoir is an off-stream facility that does not dam a major river system and would not block fish migration or spawning, according to officials.
The project, which has been in the works for more than 60 years, hopes to turn the Sites Valley, located 10 miles west of Maxwell where Colusa and Glenn counties meet, into a state-of-the-art off-stream water storage facility that captures and stores stormwater flows in the Sacramento River – after all other water rights and regulatory requirements are met – for release in dry and critical years for environmental use and for communities, farms and businesses statewide to utilize when needed.
“One of Sites Reservoir’s greatest strengths is in its broad statewide representation including cities, counties, water and irrigation districts throughout the Sacramento Valley, San Joaquin Valley, Bay Area, and Southern California,” said officials.
The Sites Reservoir Project is locally led by the Sites Project Authority, which is made up of Sacramento Valley water districts, cities and counties.
“We appreciate that our federal partners continue to recognize the importance of Sites Reservoir and the positive impact it will have on California,” said Durst.