The Site Reservoir Project aims to turn the Sites Valley into a state-of-the-art off-stream water storage facility that captures and stores stormwater flows from the Sacramento River for release in dry and critical years.

The Sites Reservoir project has recently taken another crucial step forward, with the Sites Project Authority receiving a response from the State Water Resources Control Board regarding their water right application. 

Sites Project Authority officials submitted a water right application in May, which is a requirement for the project to advance. According to Authority officials, the water right permit process is complex, sometimes iterative and requires careful analysis and deliberate consideration.

