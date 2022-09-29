The Sites Reservoir project has recently taken another crucial step forward, with the Sites Project Authority receiving a response from the State Water Resources Control Board regarding their water right application.
Sites Project Authority officials submitted a water right application in May, which is a requirement for the project to advance. According to Authority officials, the water right permit process is complex, sometimes iterative and requires careful analysis and deliberate consideration.
Authority officials recently reported that they had received a response letter from the state board indicating they had accepted the application and determined that the Authority needed to supply additional information as part of the permitting process.
“It is fairly common for the state board to request additional information from applicants,” said officials. “In fact, we’re not aware of any applications receiving a finding of sufficiency on the first submittal. Some applications take years to be found complete.”
According to officials, the state board has requested the Authority to provide additional detail demonstrating that water will be available to divert into Sites Reservoir.
“We are in the process of preparing the requested materials,” said officials. “Each of the analyses conducted to date have determined water is available to support the project. In fact, the average annual estimated quantities of available water exceed Sites Reservoir’s average annual needs by 3 to almost 4.5 times, based on highly conservative methodologies in analyzing the data and after considering the effects of a changing climate and other anticipated future changed conditions.”
The project, which has been in the works for more than 60 years, hopes to turn the Sites Valley, located 10 miles west of Maxwell where Colusa and Glenn counties meet, into a state-of-the-art off-stream water storage facility that captures and stores stormwater flows in the Sacramento River – after all other water rights and regulatory requirements are met – for release in dry and critical years for environmental use and for communities, farms and businesses statewide to utilize when it is needed.
According to Jerry Brown, executive director for the Sites Project Authority, the Sites Valley has been identified as an optimal place for a reservoir of this kind because of the “bowl-like” topography of the land as well as the proximity to the Sacramento River and existing conveyance facilities – the Glenn-Colusa Canal and the Tehama-Colusa Canal.
The plan is to block off the valley with two dams – The Golden Gate Dam to the north and the Sites Dam near the community of Sites – while adding a pump station and a series of smaller staddle dams at the most northern point of the valley to turn the existing valley into a water storage facility. Because there are already two existing conveyance facilities in the vicinity, Brown said the project would only need to build a connecting canal about 10 miles long to connect to the existing facilities to pump water in and out of the reservoir – a huge cost saver for the project.
Project Authority officials said they are working on a response to the state board at this time and they are confident that they will be able to supply the information needed to secure a water right permit for the Sites Reservoir Project.
“In the midst of a devastating drought, we know our participants and stakeholders throughout the state are eager to see Sites proceed,” said officials. “Time is of the essence in getting this project into operation so we can start healing some of what ails our State’s water management. And like the state board, we too see the Sites Project as a big investment and believe there is need to approach the State Board’s review cautiously. Finding the right balance between caution and urgency needs to be a shared focus. It is our hope that having this additional information in the record should help to alleviate concerns and speed up the process later.”
In the coming year, the project is expected to progress with field studies and engineering evaluations to advance the design to a 30% design level by mid-2023, achieve key inter-agency agreements and develop the final plan of finance.
According to Brown, construction is expected to begin in 2024 and full operations at Sites Reservoir are anticipated to begin by the end of the decade.
The Sites Reservoir Project is led by a Joint Powers Authority made up of irrigation agencies, water districts, cities and counties in the Sacramento Valley area. The Project is being developed on a beneficiary pays principle where the benefits received are paid for by those receiving the benefits and beneficiaries include the federal government, state government, and local public agencies.