After being formally invited last week to apply for a $2.2 billion low-interest loan through the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA), officials with the Sites Reservoir project announced Thursday that additional funding was made available.
The California Water Commission (CWC) recently announced an increase in funding for Proposition 1 bond recipients including $38 million for Sites Reservoir. This additional funding increases the total amount in Proposition 1 funds to $875 million for the water storage project.
Officials with the project said more funds became available after another project withdrew from the bond program. As a result, CWC was able to increase the investment for all projects to partially account for inflation and for projects like Sites Reservoir to make up for previous funding shortages. The Sites Reservoir project was eligible for Proposition 1 funds because of its significant public benefit, officials said.
The Sites Reservoir project, which has been in the works for more than 60 years, is expected to turn the Sites Valley, located 10 miles west of Maxwell where Colusa and Glenn counties meet, into a state-of-the-art off-stream water storage facility that captures and stores stormwater flows in the Sacramento River – after all other water rights and regulatory requirements are met – for release in dry and critical years for environmental use and for communities, farms and businesses statewide to utilize when it is needed, the Appeal previously reported.
“Sites Reservoir has some real momentum right now with the recent announcement of a WIFIA loan and now additional Proposal 1 funding,” Fritz Durst, chairman of the Sites Project Authority, said in a statement. “We’re grateful the California Water Commission was able to give Sites Reservoir and all of the storage projects a funding boost and we look forward to delivering substantial benefits for California.”
Officials stressed Thursday that Sites Reservoir would not dam any major river system or block fish migration or spawning.
Last week, the Sites Project Authority said the $2.2 billion WIFIA loan, if approved, also could “dramatically reduce the costs to participants, making it more affordable for cities, farms, and resource managers to have access to more water in dry years.”
The Sites Project Authority said that Sites Reservoir is a “beneficiary pays project,” which it said means the loan will be repaid by project participants, the Appeal previously reported.
“The significance of this opportunity cannot be overstated,” Durst said in a previous statement. “We thank our federal partners and the Biden Administration for supporting Sites Reservoir in such a meaningful way.”
Jerry Brown, executive director for Sites Project Authority, previously said that the loan from WIFIA would cover about 49 percent of the project’s total cost. He said this specific loan would cover a large portion of the local cost share. Brown said state and federal cost share is separate and apart from the WIFIA loan.
He confirmed with the Appeal that the Sites Project Authority will apply for the loan within the year.
“It’s an 18-24 (month) process to close on the loan and start receiving funds to pay project costs,” Brown previously said in an email. “The loan interest rate is established at close, so given the current interest rate environment there is a strong desire to act quickly to limit interest rate risk.”
He said money from the WIFIA loan would be a tremendous boost for the project.
“The impact is immediate because this loan is a significant portion of the local dollars needed to support the project. It makes the project more affordable for our participating agencies,” Brown said. “It equates to a ~10 percent cost savings, which for a project this size, is hundreds of millions of dollars. Affordability is critical to advancing Sites.”