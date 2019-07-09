Yuba and Sutter county officials honored six local organizations for their contributions during the devastating Camp Fire last fall.
Yuba County supervisors were joined by Yuba County Administrator Robert Bendorf, several Sutter County supervisors and staff, Butte County Supervisor Doug Teeter, who lost his home in the Camp Fire, and Butte County Administrator Shari McCracken.
Those honored included:
– Yuba-Sutter Domestic Animal Disaster Assistance was honored for the large-scale shelter it organized at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, caring for and feeding displaced pets; coordinating donated items; coordinating vet care, dog walking, feeding and kennel cleaning; and reunification of pets and owners.
– FieldHaven was honored for caring for non-dog pets including cats, birds and iguanas. Staff organized volunteers to feed the animals, clean cages and move pets to Whiteaker Hall in order to better care for the large number of animals. A FieldHaven team of over 400 volunteers recovered more than 650 cats.
– Yuba-Sutter Habitat for Humanity was honored for setting up a donation center at the fairgrounds and managing the donations, including collecting, documents, organizing, and distributing.
– Yuba-Sutter Salvation Army was honored for providing regular meals for evacuees housed at the evacuation shelter at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds.
– Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds was honored for providing an evacuation shelter in its largest exhibition hall, providing another hall for pets and donated items, and for currently providing space for Camp Fire evacuees housed in FEMA trailers.
– Sutter North Medical Group was honored for immediately mobilizing to bring medical resources and personnel directly to the evacuation shelter, connecting evacuees with and filling prescriptions, and helping organize an on-site clinic with Sutter and Yuba County health teams.