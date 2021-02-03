Editor’s note: This is the last of two parts of a report on plans and problems concerning distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine.
In a mid-December podcast produced by the Office of Emergency Services, Grady Joseph, assistant director for the state’s Covid-19 Logistics Task Force, predicted that the vaccination campaign would make the state’s earlier organizational struggles to buy and distribute personal protective equipment and ramp up testing “look fairly trivial.”
“If you want to vaccinate everybody within a six-month time period, assuming you have the supplies and the vaccine, we have to do an excess of 300,000 vaccines a day,” said Grady. “If you compare that to the amount of COVID testing we’ve done, some of the highest days we’ve ever had have been 215,000.”
On a recent day, the state administered a little over 167,000 doses.
The overhaul of the state vaccine plan announced over the last two weeks is intended to speed up the process.
On Jan. 22, the state launched a website where anyone in the state can sign up to be notified when they are eligible for a vaccine. Up until then, confused and anxious Californians seeking information would often ping pong between their county, providers and insurers.
The governor also announced that the state would hire Blue Shield to coordinate where vaccines will go and to gather data on distribution.
And last week, the governor announced a simplified eligibility system. Once counties finish vaccinating healthcare workers, next in line will be teachers, childcare workers, agricultural workers, emergency responders, and Californians over the age of 65. After that, counties will move through their populations solely by age.
But demonstrating just how politically fraught vaccine distribution is, both the new eligibility plan and the Blue Shield announcement earned the governor ire from fresh quarters.
The cost of simplifying the eligibility framework is that many high-risk candidates like grocery store clerks and younger people with chronic health issues or disabilities, have been pushed to the back of the line.
José Padilla is director of the nonprofit California Rural Legal Assistance and sits on the state’s community vaccine advisory committee. He said he was taken aback when, two weeks ago, state epidemiologist Erica Pan and Surgeon General Nadine Burke Harris floated the idea of the new approach.
Last week, the directors of lobbying groups that represent the state’s counties and county health executives wrote a joint letter to the governor warning that the Blue Shield proposal, “for which there is little detail, threatens to eclipse our members’ core local public health expertise and functions.”
“There have been so many fits and starts and changing directions of the vaccine rollout that it’s really tied the hands of counties,” said Graham Knaus, executive director for the California State Association of Counties. We “have gotten in our own way, in terms of the instability of what the game plan is.”
Shooting for the Moon?
Jeff Smith, executive officer for Santa Clara County, argued that the state’s decision to bring in a company to ensure that doses are accurately administered is a “solution looking for a problem” and based on inaccurate data. In an email exchange he shared, an employee with the California Department of Public Health inquired about 24,159 doses that were “unaccounted for.” Smith said the real number is zero.
“The main problem right now is the amount of vaccine that’s available, not the utilization or distribution,” he said. “This one-size-fits-all (approach) hiring an insurance company is really just a political effort to try to take the heat off of the governor for not having a confident approach to the pandemic.” Smith noted that the county was only informed of the Blue Shield decision an hour before it was made public.
To critics, the Blue Shield announcement is part of a pattern of unclear and premature communication from the administration.
In mid-January, for example, the governor announced that all Californians over 65 were eligible for the vaccine. But that was a state recommendation, a subtlety lost on many Californians who set about scrambling for their dose. Some counties expressed frustration, noting that limits on vaccine supply would make it impossible to vaccinate all residents over that age anytime soon.
“If there’s an expectation in a community that they’re now eligible and can hop into a provider or make an appointment and get it, but we can’t deliver that, that’s a very difficult place to be,” said Knaus at the California State Association of Counties.
For Newsom, California’s vaccine delay poses a quandary. He has long made big ambitious goal-setting a hallmark of his political style. When running for governor in 2018, he promised to introduce a state-funded single-payer health care system, despite a prohibitively high price tag and no obvious political pathway in the Legislature. He also vowed to oversee the construction of 3.5 million new homes – which would require the state to break its annual construction record by 36 percent every year for eight years.
That shoot-for-the-moon approach may serve the governor well on the campaign trail, said Dan Schnur, a professor at USC’s Annenberg School of Communications who has worked the press operations for Republican politicians such as former Gov. Pete Wilson and the late Arizona U.S. Sen. John McCain.
On most issues, making big, inspiring promises and then failing to fully deliver “hasn’t caused him any problems because most voters aren’t paying close attention to the day-to-day machinations of government,” said Schnur.
“But when it comes to COVID, they are paying close attention.”
Ben Christopher covers California politics and elections for CalMatters, a nonpartisan, nonprofit journalism venture committed to reporting and explaining California news. Contact online: calmatters.org.