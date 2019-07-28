Despite the resignations of six volunteer fire personnel in the spring, officials say there’s been no negative effect on call response in the Yuba County foothills.
Smartsville Fire Capt. Jon Berge was one of those who left the department and provided his resignation letter this week.
In the letter, Berge cites lack of communication, unclear chain of command, disrespect and lack of professionalism from the fire chief, and issues with apparatus and staffing. He said his letter was given to the Smartsville Fire Protection District Board and several Yuba County supervisors. Berge was with the department for just under two years and before that was with the Wheatland Fire Department for 12 years.
“I am saddened that I feel I must step away from Smartsville Fire, but with the many factors that have contributed to my decision I feel that I am making the best choice for myself,” Berge wrote in his letter. “If things change in the department, I would gladly consider returning to serve my community.”
With the departure of Berge, former-Assistant Chief and Board member Chris Moniz, two firefighters and an explorer (equivalent to an intern), there is one firefighter staffed per day shift during the week, Berge said. And the department has no water tender – important especially for a rural, foothill area. But Berge is most concerned about the fact that no firefighters live within the district boundaries, now, adding that the fire protection board should keep a closer eye on staffing.
“From the taxpayers’ point of view, once fire season is over and Cal Fire down-staffs its rotation, who’s going to respond?” Berge said Thursday.
Smartsville Fire Chief Marc Zamora, who has been off active duty since December due to injury but remains actively involved, called those who resigned “disgruntled ex-volunteers,” and disputed the many complaints in Berge’s letter.
“Things are going very smoothly at the district, there are no issues,” Zamora said Friday.
He said out of the six who resigned, only one regularly responded while the others typically didn’t show up to calls. The resignations, he said, haven’t greatly affected the department’s call response – outside of the typical issues rural departments face with funding and staffing.
“I have a great crew, a great line staff and I have 100 percent confidence in them,” Zamora said. “I can sleep good at night knowing I’ve got good people on my department.”
“We’re not taking any more shots to the gut,” he said. “We have nothing to hide and nothing to be afraid of.”
Yuba County Supervisor Randy Fletcher, whose district encompasses Smartsville, said he didn’t know the details of the resignations and said that there are issues within every department and organization. After hearing about the resignations months ago, he said he got in contact with other Yuba County officials to ensure no action needed to be taken.
“My concern is not the inner workings of the department but the safety of the community,” Fletcher said Friday. “The county’s role is safety of the public and if we need to be involved, we we’re there … My understanding is they’re in good shape.”
Moniz declined to comment and the others who resigned could not be reached in time to comment. Of the six who resigned, five are related.