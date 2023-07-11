SH6.jpg

Cassandra Martinez prepares to make a drink behind the bar at Slough House Social in Colusa on Saturday. Martinez and her husband Nicholas recently took ownership of Slough House after nearly a three month closure.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

Approximately three months after announcing its closure and subsequent sale, the Slough House Social in Colusa is up and running again under new ownership.

Cassandra and Nicholas Martinez decided to purchase the business on a bit of a whim having dined there only a handful of times.

