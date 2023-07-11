Approximately three months after announcing its closure and subsequent sale, the Slough House Social in Colusa is up and running again under new ownership.
Cassandra and Nicholas Martinez decided to purchase the business on a bit of a whim having dined there only a handful of times.
“It was really kind of a random thing,” said Cassandra Martinez. “I saw the post that the restaurant was up for sale again and I sent it to my husband, my dad and my best friend like ‘Who wants to go in on this?’ Half joking and half not. Soon after that, we met with Ed who runs Colusa Industrial Park, which manages the building and the site, and we just hit it off with him and I knew at that point that I wanted to be a part of this.”
The Martinez couple met back in 2009 while working at Cool Hand Luke’s in Yuba City. After working their way through the ranks, they decided to leave the restaurant business to pursue other career endeavors. Cassandra Martinez went into healthcare as a compliance auditor while her husband traveled to work in the oil fields.
“I worked a lot in the Geysers which is right here up near Cobb Mountain,” said Nicholas Martinez. “When I would come back from Clear Lake and Cobb Mountain, I would always pass by here so we kinda knew the area.”
Enthralled with both the location and overall vibe of Slough House, the Martinezes worked with the staff and property owners to relaunch the business. One of the first things they did was add some fish and chips to the menu, which seemed fitting given its waterfront location. Next came the chicken wings and fish tacos which quickly sold out.
“I felt like previously it was a bar with a restaurant on the side,” explained Cassandra Martinez. “We’re trying to change that to a restaurant that also serves alcohol.”
Aside from a few menu tweaks, the biggest change comes with a return to full table service. Previously guests had to line up at the counter to order their meals before finding a place to sit. Now, all customers will be seated by a host or waiter for a more traditional and relaxed dining experience.
“We’re on the river and I feel like our restaurant should match that environment,” added Nicholas Martinez.
Other recent upgrades include a covered back patio and a renovated boat dock. The Martinezes credit Butte Creek Farms and Colusa Industrial Properties for being so invested in the property and what it means for the community.
“If it weren’t for them it would have been a really hard transition opening,” said Cassandra Martinez. “So between the staff, them and us, I think the team that we’ve built is really solid.”
Once things get a bit more settled, the owners look forward to bringing back live music and entertainment such as comedy nights and line dancing. Prospective customers are encouraged to tune in to Slough House’s social media pages for updates on both events and menu items.
“We’re hoping to be in it for the long run and that this investment will be something we can pass on to our kids someday,” added Nicholas Martinez.