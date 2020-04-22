[Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of articles highlighting Yuba-Sutter businesses that are benefitting from a recent loan program offered by the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation and funded by both counties to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic.]
The Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation gave Randy and Sarah Potts’ business – Randy’s Towing – its start back in 2014.
Randy had been driving for a towing company for years and was ready to branch out on his own, so the couple took some classes on how to run a small business and applied for a loan through the YSEDC, which helped them purchase the trucks they needed for the business.
“We’ve had a great working relationship with the EDC,” Sarah Potts said.
They have been building their family owned-and-operated towing business ever since, but no amount of momentum could have prevented the huge loss of business that resulted due to the global pandemic brought about by COVID-19.
Fortunately for them the YSEDC was working with the county to establish a program for small businesses to apply for zero-interest secured loans of up to $20,000 each to help cover day-to-day operating expenses during the ongoing public health situation.
“We saw a post about the loan program on Facebook, so we gave the EDC a call and they said they would send everyone an application through email. Once we got that, we started gathering documents that we needed straightaway and had it submitted within a couple of hours because it was on a first-come, first-served basis,” Sarah Potts said.
In Sutter County, 14 small businesses received loans through the program within nine working days of applying.
Those 14 businesses represent 170 jobs with an annual payroll of $5.9 million. Sutter County supervisors allocated $250,000 toward the program that YSEDC administers.
“We are doing much better now. It was the injection we needed to push us past this,” Sarah Potts said. “It’s helping to replace the income that won’t be coming in from the people we normally do business with. We will be able to cover all the costs we need to, including our rent and utilities.”
Yuba County officials dedicated the same amount of money for the YSEDC to implement a similar program for businesses within their jurisdiction.
Of the 28 businesses that applied, 14 were awarded loans within eight days of applying.
Brynda Stranix, president and CEO of the YSEDC, said those businesses represent 131 jobs with an annual payroll of $4 million.
“The whole process was one of the more simple things we’ve had to do,” said Kevin DeHoff, owner of The Country Florist, which is one of the Yuba County businesses awarded a loan through the program. “…The loan will help us with operating expenses and product. We are blessed because we are still operating online and doing deliveries. Yuba County deemed us as an essential business, so we’ve been very fortunate in all aspects of it.”
In order for businesses to apply for the funding, they were required to meet certain criteria, including having a physical establishment within one of the counties; having a demonstrated hardship due to COVID-19; and that there are no outstanding liens, judgments or other issues at the federal, state and county level.
“I think it’s huge (having the loan program through the YSEDC), because none of us knew what to do when it all shut down,” DeHoff said. “I know I panicked for about 7-8 days and put a ‘for sale’ sign on the building. It was terrifying. I reached out to Brynda when all this first started and she said they were working on the program, so I got on the application right away. I think people should utilize the YSEDC more because that’s what they are there for. They do an amazing job for our community.”