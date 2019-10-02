Michele Reeves equated any small downtown business area to a store, where many people work together each day to deliver a valuable product that the public wants to purchase.
Reeves, who’s contracted with the city of Marysville to help its “sales per square foot,” said one of the jobs of the downtown business owners is to create a space that says, “Hey, look at me!”
Reeves spoke to 30-40 business owners and council members Tuesday at the Downtown Turnaround Summit training hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts.
Reeves’ goal is to build up downtown Marysville, especially D Street, and help increase daily sales for each of the businesses.
“We want to change the perception of what people think of downtown,” Reeves said.
Reeves is already working with three businesses on D Street in a pilot program, funded in part by a grant from Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG). Sissy’s Attic, Skip’s Music Cafe and VIP Pets have all been chosen to be the first businesses to experience a window treatment program.
Reeves said some of the highlights of the window treatment program are using track lighting on the edges and removing some of the black tint that doesn’t allow for people to look in and see the products being sold.
She said that based on her experience in other downtowns it’s much more efficient and successful for the businesses to show the products being sold instead of using more traditional red blinking open signs.
John Nicoletti, public relations officer for the Yuba-Sutter Habitat for Humanity, said he’s all for more visual displays of the products, but cautioned business owners to be wary of the Marysville hot summers.
“I understand opening up window displays but what concerns me is the sun literally bakes and destroys whatever is in that glass,” Nicoletti said. “That’s the reason people tend to tint their windows.”
Nicoletti said businesses interested in pursuing the window treatment program need to “have a plan to change the window often.”
“Because your product is going to fade,” he said.
Nicoletti said the excitement amongst downtown business owners is palpable. He loves what is going on in Chinatown, he said, which borders Habitat for Humanity on C and B Street.
“We actually doubled our sales this year,” Nicoletti said.
Nicoletti said downtown is close to returning to its past glory.
“Everything that they gave examples of are homemade solutions,” he said. “Seeing the product does more to attract people than seeing a blinking open sign.”
He wants everyone to maintain that same energy about improving the businesses in downtown each day.
“Let’s get excited about making our businesses standout,” Nicoletti said.