The Yuba-Sutter area has experienced temperatures that are some eight degrees higher than normal for this time of year, but a small drop in temperature is expected later this week.
“Most people will notice clouds starting (this) evening and heading into Wednesday,” said Sierra Littlefield, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “We put out an advisory for thunderstorms. The probability of thunderstorms is low but it’s possible. It’s mostly for people who live in the mountains because if there happens to be thunderstorms it could put them at risk of fires. We just want people who may be going into the mountains to be aware.”
Littlefield say the temperature is forecast to reach 100 degrees today, between 95-99 degrees Wednesday, and reach as low as 92 degrees by Friday.
“We have a little cooling trend happening but it’s not super pronounced,” Littlefield said.
She said the temperatures will still be in the 90s and although there’s a heat advisory for Sacramento areas, one isn’t needed in the Yuba-Sutter area.
For more information, visit weather.gov.