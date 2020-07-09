Smartsville was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a vegetation fire that threatened several structures throughout the small community in the Yuba County foothills.
According to a final update released around 6:30 p.m. on Facebook, the vegetation fire grew to approximately 6.5 acres and destroyed five outbuildings – all evacuations were lifted as well. The Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit reported that crews had stopped the fire’s forward progress around 2:30 p.m.
Cal Fire first announced personnel were responding to the vegetation fire just before 1 p.m. By 1:40 p.m., the incident commander requested additional resources to help fight the fire that started around the Smartsville Road area. Safety officials reported that at least one civilian was injured by the fire.
The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order and CodeRED alert soon after the fire started spreading, which initially went out to more than 1,500 residents in the geographical area. Russ Brown, head of communications for Yuba County, said that as the situation was further assessed, fewer than 100 people remained under the evacuation order.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office reported that approximately 50 residents along Smartsville Road, north of Highway 20, had been evacuated.
Mary Eldrigde, public information officer for Cal Fire NEU, said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.