A vegetation fire that started in Smartsville on Thursday was under control as of Friday, according to Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit public information officer Mary Eldridge.
Eldridge said one civilian suffered burn injuries and was transported to the hospital. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Cal Fire personnel first responded to the area of Smartsville Road just before 1 p.m. Thursday and the fire grew to 6.5 acres destroying five outbuildings. Forward progress of the fire was stopped around 2:30 p.m. and additional resources were requested.
Approximately 50 residents along Smartsville Road, north of Highway 20, were evacuated but by 7 p.m. Thursday, evacuation orders had been lifted, according to Eldridge.