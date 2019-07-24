A Smartsville road project that will see improvements to parts of Highway 20 in Yuba County is nearing completion, according to an official.
The Caltrans Highway 20 Smartsville project is about 75 percent complete and is being done because the roadway no longer meets current 55-mph highway design standards and the existing alignment and shoulder widths no longer meet current highway design standards, according to Caltrans.
“Crews expect to wrap up initial paving work by the end of this week. Concrete is scheduled to be poured for the new bridge deck on July 29-30,” said Gilbert Mohtes-Chan, with Caltrans. “We expect to shift traffic to the new alignment around the end of August.”
Mohtes-Chan said final paving work is expected to start after Labor Day with striping and miscellaneous work to follow and he expects the project to wrap up in the early fall.
The state-funded $29.7 million project (no county or federal money is being used) will see changes in the form of 12-foot wide lanes, 8-foot wide shoulders as well as longer and smoother turns with less elevation changes and increased sight distances.
“By bringing the roadway into compliance, we aim to reduce the number and severity of collisions along the route,” according to Caltrans a projects statement online.
Existing drainage facilities are being upgraded and Mohtes-Chan said the old section of road will be demolished and vegetation planted in its place.