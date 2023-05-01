The old Smartsville church was again put on display during the 14th annual Pioneer Day Festival, which takes place on the last Saturday of April to help raise funds for the continued restoration of one of the historic landmarks of Yuba County’s gold mining days in the 1800s.

Kathy Smith, vice president of the Smartsville Church Restoration Fund, Inc., gave tours inside and out of the Smartsville church alongside local historian Leroy Prindle as Pioneer Day filled Main Street with many food and craft vendors and others dressed up as local historical figures of Yuba County.

