The old Smartsville church was again put on display during the 14th annual Pioneer Day Festival, which takes place on the last Saturday of April to help raise funds for the continued restoration of one of the historic landmarks of Yuba County’s gold mining days in the 1800s.
Kathy Smith, vice president of the Smartsville Church Restoration Fund, Inc., gave tours inside and out of the Smartsville church alongside local historian Leroy Prindle as Pioneer Day filled Main Street with many food and craft vendors and others dressed up as local historical figures of Yuba County.
Smith said the church, initially built for the second time in 1871 but is now no longer a Catholic Church, is being restored to its heyday in the 1800s by Smith and the restoration fund. Smith said within the last year three windows and outside shutters were created on one side of the property.
The floor and apse inside the church were also restored, Smith said, with the help of a Romanian artisan.
There was also a lot of electrical refurbishment, while local contractors came in to help with the inside portion of the roof, which Joe Ramus estimated is about 26 feet from the floor.
Ramus helped stabilize the foundation and the inside part of the roof within the last two months.
Ramus said he has been a frequent member of Pioneer Day and is thrilled to see a small town putting forth a considerable amount of effort to restore a central piece of a Gold Rush town.
“It’s neat to enjoy a small town for what it is and something like (the Smartsville church) helps too,” Ramus said. “It’s nice to bring people together and get to know each other.”
During the height of the Gold Rush period, the Smartsville church, once known as the Church of Immaculate Conception, was the place to be for many locals and pastors in and outside of town, Smith said.
One of the town’s favorites was Pastor Andrew Twaney, who died in his 30s while crossing Dry Creek in Browns Valley on his way to preach at a church in Rackerby, Prindle recalled.
“Everybody thought the world of him,” Prindle said. “I think everybody in town was crying. I think it was the biggest funeral in this church.”
Smith hopes that with the help of future festivals and the continued generosity of the community that the Smartsville church will have a new name and be home to weddings and other engagements down the road.
Currently, Smith said, the church is a historical museum where individuals can come in and check out pictures and stories of historical figures of Smartsville and the Yuba County foothills.
Since Pioneer Day opened nearly a decade and a half ago, Smith said it has only grown each year.
“I just thought we needed some attention and some people interested in what we were doing,” Smith said.
For more information and to donate to the continued restoration of the old Smartsville church, visit https://smartsvillehistoricchurch.org. To donate, individuals can also mail a check to P.O. Box 374, Smartsville, CA 95977.