Cal Fire reported Thursday that as smoke dissipates they will be able to resume attacking the North Complex Fire from the air.
“The resources have been ready and waiting, but have just needed the safe conditions to fly, and land,” according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.
A weather system moved into the area Thursday bringing improved firefighting conditions with cooler temperatures and higher humidity levels, according to the National Weather Service. Gusty winds were also forecast through today (Friday), which could elevate fire weather concerns; but the National Weather Service said the areas that will be most affected by the winds are in the higher elevations of the Northern Sierra.
As of Thursday, air quality in the Yuba-Sutter region was listed as moderate and is anticipated to stay at that level into the weekend as the smoke in the area is forecast to move out of the area and to the east.
Yuba County Sheriff’s Department officials said Cal Fire continued to work to strengthen the containment lines Thursday, with a focus on the south and eastern lines of the fire on the Butte county side. Those are areas of concern after the fire jumped containment lines overnight Wednesday and made an approximately 50-acre run toward the Yuba County line in the area west of Clipper Mills and Strawberry Valley, near Sly Creek.
“They are battling a tremendous amount of fuels from the South Fork of the Feather River that has not seen fire in over 100 years, and is located in very challenging rugged terrain,” Yuba County Sheriff’s Department officials said in a statement. “They are also concentrating on contingency lines to protect the populated areas along the La Porte Road Corridor.”
Cal Fire has also been implementing a strategic burn back in the area outside of Strawberry Valley near Sly Creek in an effort to further contain the blaze, reported the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.
The area north and east of Brownsville up to the county border remains under an evacuation order at this time. That includes the communities of Challenge, Forbestown, Woodleaf, Clipper Mills and Strawberry Valley.
Those foothill communities are being threatened by the West Zone of the complex, which has burned 77,950 acres and was 35 percent contained as of Thursday morning, according to Cal Fire.
The evacuation orders still in effect include: Yuba Zone 1 (the area east of New York Road, south of the county line and west and north of LaPorte Road); Yuba Zone 2 (the area west of Bullards Bar Lake, east of La Porte Road, south of the county line and north Bullards Bar Road and Fountainhouse Road); Yuba Zone 3C (the area north of Caroline Road, south of the county line, east of New York Flat Road and areas east of Forbestown Road); and Yuba Zone 7 (the area west of Bean Clipper Road and La Porte Road, south of the county line, east of the county line and north of Moran Road).
The entire North Complex Fire has burned 280,775 acres to date and was 36 percent contained as of Thursday, according to the U.S. Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region, Plumas National Forest.
Fifteen fatalities have been reported in the complex, 12 of which have been positively identified and next of kin notified, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.
A total of 23,356 structures have been threatened, 1,078 have been destroyed and 64 structures have been damaged to date.