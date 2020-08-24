With several fires already burning around the state, no extreme fire weather conditions are anticipated in the Yuba-Sutter area this week, according to Cory Mueller, meteorologist at the National Weather Service-Sacramento office.
Despite the smoky air, Mueller said temperatures will remain in the mid-90s through Thursday, with a slight rise as the weekend rolls around.
“The smoky air can have some impact on how warm temperatures can get,” said Mueller. “The cover can keep things a little cooler, but we forecast what the temperatures would be if the smoke were not there.”
Mueller said no thundershowers or red flag warnings are forecast in the coming days.
Regional Wildfires
Since Aug. 15, there have been nearly 12,000 lightning strikes in the state, according to Cal Fire, resulting in 615 wildfires that have burned more than 1.1 million acres. Here is an update about the wildfires burning near the Yuba-Sutter region:
– The Jones Fire in Nevada County: As of Sunday night, CalFire reported 65 percent containment with 705 acres burned on Jones Bar Road northwest of Nevada City.
To date, three structures have been damaged and 21 structures have been destroyed, according to CalFire. Seven injuries have also been reported.
As on Sunday night, evacuation orders were no longer in effect.
– The Butte Lightning Complex Fire: As of Monday afternoon, the blaze comprised of multiple fires burning in Butte, Glenn and Tehama counties had grown to 49,520 acres and is just 13 percent contained, according to CalFire.
One injury has been reported since the blaze began Aug. 17. Two structures have been destroyed and one structure has been damaged.
– The August Complex Fire: As of Monday, the 177,750 acres of land burning in the Mendocino National Forest, about 30 miles northwest of Willows, was 11 percent contained, according to officials from the U.S. Forest Service.
Originally comprised of 37 different wildfires started by lightning, the incident is now being monitored as several smaller incidents including the Tatham Fire, the Glade Fire and the Hopkin Fire.
According to a release issued by officials from the Mendocino National Forest, gusty outflow winds with speeds of more than 40 miles per hour are possible in the area, creating the potential to produce extreme and erratic fire behavior with a high rate of spread.
Air Quality
The Feather River Air Quality Management District and the Bi-County Health Department have extended an air quality health advisory through Wednesday, in response to the poor air quality conditions throughout the region from wildfire smoke.
Air quality in the Yuba-Sutter region was listed as unhealthy on Monday, according to www.airnow.gov., and is expected to stay at that level through the week.
According to a release issued by the Feather River Air Quality Management District, monitoring data from the past five days shows that air quality is generally better between 3-9 a.m. and is generally worse in the afternoon, though AQI levels have mostly stayed in the unhealthy range since Aug. 20.
While air quality remains at this level, the Sutter and Yuba Public Health Departments advise residents with lung or heart disease, and the elderly to leave areas where levels of particulate matter are high, according to a release issued by the Feather River Air Quality Management District.
It is advised, when you can see or smell smoke around you, that you stay indoors and avoid heavy exertion.
Persons experiencing questionable or severe symptoms – including coughing, watery and itchy eyes, and difficulty breathing – should seek professional medical advice and treatment, according to the release.
Power Outages
Current power supplies are forecast to exceed demand in the coming days, according to the California ISO website, and no flex alerts or rolling blackouts have been issued at this time.
Paul Moreno, spokesperson for PG&E, said the utility has not scheduled any public safety power shutoffs anywhere in their service area for the next seven days, as of Monday afternoon, as well, which means power outages are not anticipated in the Yuba-Sutter area this week.