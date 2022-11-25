DonnerTrailManor.jpg

Residents at Donner Trail Manor in Wheatland claim that tenants and managers alike frequently break a no smoking rule on the property, impacting the health and comfort of other tenants.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

Laura Fry and her neighbors at Donner Trail Manor in Wheatland moved into the senior living apartment complex for its affordability. 

As retirees and Social Security recipients, finding apartments that suit their individual needs can be a challenge. After a change in management, Fry said that the apartment community they called home has significantly impacted their health and comfort. 

Tags

Recommended for you