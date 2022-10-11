Snap Fitness gym in Yuba City will be hosting a toy drive from Nov. 1 through Dec. 20. 

Owner Brandon Norton opened the gym last year in a space that had previously been used as a storage space and toy donation center for the past decade. This will be the gym’s first toy drive and they plan on donating all items to the Yuba-Sutter Marine Reserve Toys for Tots Drive.

Tags

Recommended for you