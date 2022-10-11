Snap Fitness gym in Yuba City will be hosting a toy drive from Nov. 1 through Dec. 20.
Owner Brandon Norton opened the gym last year in a space that had previously been used as a storage space and toy donation center for the past decade. This will be the gym’s first toy drive and they plan on donating all items to the Yuba-Sutter Marine Reserve Toys for Tots Drive.
“I saw they were scrambling to find a new warehouse to store gifts,” said Norton. “So this will be our way to help out.”
Norton’s goal is to bring in 1,000 toys that will be distributed to children throughout the local community.
“Any toy donation brought to our club will be matched by a donation of our own,” explained Norton. “So, if the community brings in 500 toys, we will donate 500 more toys.”
There is no size limit or specifications for the toys, but all donations must be new and unused. Those interested in making a donation can drop off items at the gym between Nov. 1 and Dec. 20. Snap Fitness is located at 1707 Colusa Hwy. Suite 400 in Yuba City. Staffed business hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.