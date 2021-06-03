A new 24-hour Snap Fitness gym is planning to open in Yuba City this weekend.
Brandon Norton, the local franchisee of the national fitness chain, said the gym will offer functional training to its members, which are movement based exercises meant to train a person’s muscles to work together and prepare them for daily tasks.
Another feature of the gym is that it will offer an app to its members that provides designed workouts. It’s perfect, Norton said, for athletes looking to train for high school or college sports programs, though anyone can benefit from it.
“I’m from the area. We noticed that there was kind of a void for 24-hour access gyms in the area,” Norton said. “My business partner and I wanted to open up a gym that offers higher-end athletic performance training for the youth out here. That’s mainly the reason we brought it out here, but it’s for everyone.”
Norton said the facility has machines, free weights, squat racks, olympic weight lifting platforms, kettlebells, and indoor turf for activities such as interval training, among other things.
The gym held a soft opening last weekend and plans to host a grand opening this Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.
Norton said the gym will be offering discounted memberships with no enrollment fees during the event, and they will also be raffling off free gym memberships, along with some other items donated by nearby businesses. Proceeds raised from the event will be donated to the Sutter Union High School athletic department, he said.
Snap Fitness is located at 1707 Colusa Highway, Suite 300, Yuba City, and will be open seven days a week.