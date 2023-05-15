The Untz Festival wrapped up its third year at Sycamore Ranch in Browns Valley this past weekend, drawing in a diverse crowd of “Untzer’s” from across the globe. This illuminating spectacle was filled to the brim with color and creativity in what could be described as a modern-day renaissance. The following photos were curated to give readers an inside glimpse at one of the most unique events to ever be hosted within the Yuba-Sutter area and to shed some light on the tantalizing world of underground bass and electronic dance music.

