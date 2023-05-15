The Untz Festival wrapped up its third year at Sycamore Ranch in Browns Valley this past weekend, drawing in a diverse crowd of “Untzer’s” from across the globe. This illuminating spectacle was filled to the brim with color and creativity in what could be described as a modern-day renaissance. The following photos were curated to give readers an inside glimpse at one of the most unique events to ever be hosted within the Yuba-Sutter area and to shed some light on the tantalizing world of underground bass and electronic dance music.
featured
Sneak peek into the Untz Festival
- By Shamaya Sutton / ssutton@appealdemcorat.com
-
- Updated
- Comments
Weather Sponsored By:
Online Poll
Favorite beach activity?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Earthquake aftershocks reach Yuba-Sutter
- The Untz Festival returns to Yuba County: Large music festival set for this weekend at Sycamore Ranch
- Corning girls suffer major injuries in Interstate 5 crash reports CHP
- MJUSD honors first adult school spring graduates
- Police: Juvenile killed, another arrested after fatal shooting
- ‘Crucial minutes were lost’: $30M lawsuit filed against Yuba County after death of boy, 10
- Police: Motorcyclist killed after collision in Williams
- Police Blotter: May 11, 2023
- Colin’s Corner opens in Maple Park
- Police Blotter: May 10, 2023
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- Marysville woman celebrates 100th birthday
- Livestock auction returns to Colusa fairgrounds
- ADVICE: Are North Americans wimps when it comes to pain tolerance?
- Word On The Street: Community weighs in on Governor Newsom's death penalty executive order
- 120218: Classroom notes Franklin
- 120218: Classroom Notes Tierra Buena
- 120218: Classroom notes Twin Rivers
- C.O.U.N.T. me in for Coffee