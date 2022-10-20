This weekend, Northern California breaks the heat with weather forecasts suggesting rain, gusty winds and possibly snow in the mountains.
There is a weather system coming, said meteorologist Katrina Hand from the weather service, indicating that hot and cool air are moving across and through Northern California. This creates an opportunity for light precipitation.
Snow possible in mountains
The light precipitation that the area will experience will mostly be in the mountains, which can lead to snow, but nothing overly impactful, Hand said.
The mountains will see “some light rain and just a few inches of snow at those higher peaks up there where it’s colder,” Hand said.
According to the NWS seven-day forecast, South Lake Tahoe will see a chance of rain and snow Saturday night with temperatures dipping into the 20s.
There is a 30% chance that the Sacramento region will experience rain Saturday morning and gusty winds throughout the weekend.
“We are expecting some pretty breezy ridge top winds on Saturday, the valley area will see some breezy winds Sunday into Monday,” Hand said. “That’ll be out of the North direction we could see 20 to 25 miles an hour (winds) and that could impact the greater Sacramento area.”
The gusty winds in the region do create concern for fire risk. However, Hand said, the risk isn’t overly concerning because of the humidity that is expected to come over the weekend. The weather service will continue to monitor each day.