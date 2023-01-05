Snowflakes1.jpg

Guests gather at the Snowflakes and Spurs fundraising dinner in the gymnasium of Wheatland Union High School in January 2020. This annual event will be returning on Jan. 27 along with a dessert auction and silent auction to raise funds for the school’s Future Farmers of America program.

 Courtesy of Mellisa Taylor

Wheatland Union High School’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) dinner program is back after a two-year hiatus. 

Melissa Taylor, the school’s FFA advisor, said this annual fundraiser helps pay for various leadership activities and conferences for its members. Taylor has been with the program for 14 years now and this year will mark the 18th Snowflakes and Spurs event, which is primarily student run.

