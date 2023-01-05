Wheatland Union High School’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) dinner program is back after a two-year hiatus.
Melissa Taylor, the school’s FFA advisor, said this annual fundraiser helps pay for various leadership activities and conferences for its members. Taylor has been with the program for 14 years now and this year will mark the 18th Snowflakes and Spurs event, which is primarily student run.
“A long time ago it used to be a crab feed, but then crab prices kinda skyrocketed so we stopped doing crab for a while and tried ‘surf and turf,’” explained Taylor. “Then when that got to be too expensive, a group of students got together and wanted a catchy name for a winter dinner that would also show that it was benefiting students of the FFA organization.”
Cool Hand Lukes will once again be catering the dinner with a menu of tri-tip, chicken, green beans, potatoes, and rolls. A dessert auction and silent auction will also be available where guests can bid on gift baskets, various community donations, and large items assembled by students in both the wood and metal shops.
“It’s nice just to have a chance for the community to interact with our students and for our students to get a chance to serve them,” added Taylor.
The event will take place on Jan. 27 in the North Gym of Wheatland Union High School located at 1010 Wheatland Rd. in Wheatland. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $25 for adults, $10 for children, and $200 for a reserved table of 10. Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/yd3k5tdm. For more information, or help with purchasing tickets, call the school at 530-633-3100 and ask for Ms. Lambert at the front office.