California’s current snowpack is below average for the date.
But while fall 2020 was extremely dry, forecasts indicate multiple weather systems are on their way to the region and experts say there is still time for the state’s water outlook to improve.
“Today’s survey brought a first glimpse of how the state’s snowpack is shaping up, but there is a lot of winter still ahead,” said Sean de Guzman, chief of DWR’s snow surveys and water supply forecasting section. “While the dry conditions during late summer and fall have led to a below average snowpack, it is still encouraging to have the amount of snow we already have with two of the three typically wettest months still to come.”
The manual survey at DWR’s Phillips Station recorded a snow depth of 30.5 inches and a snow water equivalent of 10.5 inches, which is 93 percent of the Jan. 1 average for the location. The snow water equivalent measures the amount of water contained in the snowpack. While conditions were positive at the station, statewide the snowpack is just 52 percent of its average for the date.
Wet and snowy weather could return very soon.
Forecasts indicate multiple weather systems will bring widespread rain and snow to the region this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered showers are expected in the valley through Saturday with rain projected through at least next Tuesday. Significant snowfall is possible over mountain passes on Sunday through early next week.
The Sierra snowpack typically supplies about 30 percent of the state’s water needs. In the spring, the snowpack melts and water that isn’t absorbed into the ground trickles downhill and feeds rivers and reservoirs.
DWR Director Karla Nemeth said the snow survey results are an important reminder that the state’s variable weather conditions are made more extreme by climate change.
October and November in the Sierra Nevadas were the 15th driest periods on record, and the dry fall exacerbated the state’s wildfire conditions.
“We still have several months left to bring us up to average, but we should prepare now for extended dry conditions. The department, along with other state agencies and local water districts, is prepared to support communities should conditions remain dry,” Nemeth said in a press release.