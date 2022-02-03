SoFi Technologies, Inc. announced Wednesday that it completed its acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Golden Pacific Bank, National Association.
Golden Pacific Bank is a Sacramento-based community bank with three physical branches in Sacramento, Live Oak and Yuba City.
SoFi said as a result of the acquisition, it will be able to offer “improved features to members” and other improved banking options in the coming weeks.
The digital personal finance company said it will maintain Golden Pacific Bank’s community bank business and footprint in Yuba City, Live Oak and Sacramento.
With the acquisition, Golden Pacific Bank has been renamed SoFi Bank, National Association and Golden Pacific’s community bank business will now operate as a division of SoFi Bank, N.A.
“This announcement reflects SoFi’s ongoing mission to help people achieve financial independence and realize their ambitions,” said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi, in a statement. “Through this acquisition, Golden Pacific Bank members can expect an elevated digital and more robust mobile banking experience to serve local businesses and individual customers.”