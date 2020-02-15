The Yuba-Sutter area has increased its services and programs to the local homeless population in recent years, which helped it become one of the few across the state in 2019 to see a decrease in that population.
However, like many other jurisdictions across the state, the area is suffering from a lack of affordable housing, which is an important factor in addressing the issue of homelessness. It’s not just the homeless population suffering from the lack of affordable housing either; it’s seniors, farmworkers, families and veterans, as well.
“In our industry, we define (affordable housing) as when a tenant is paying more than 30 percent of their income for rent and utilities, it is no longer affordable,” said Gus Becerra, executive director of the local Regional Housing Authority.
The Regional Housing Authority, which assists low- and moderate-income families through programs that provide affordable housing, has seen its wait lists continue to grow at a rapid pace in recent years, which is an indicator that progress on new affordable housing options has been slow.
Looking at their wait list data and last year’s point-in-time homeless count, Becerra said the area would have to build approximately 1,500 affordable housing units to meet its needs.
“We are definitely not meeting the local population’s needs versus available inventory of affordable units,” he said. “Wages are not keeping pace with rental prices, and that can be attributable to low inventory.”
Part of the problem, he said, is that there is no steady revenue stream into local governments that can be leveraged to compete for other financing to build affordable units, and one-time funding awards are few and far between.
“When the state did away with redevelopment agencies, local governments lost local tax revenue that was mandated for economic development and affordable housing, both key to thriving communities,” Becerra said.
Challenges
Yuba City Manager Michael Rock said there are a number of challenges to increasing affordable housing in the area, namely environmental requirements through the California Environmental Quality Act, high impact development impact fees, high costs of land, and new state building codes that have driven up the costs for builders.
California has some of the strictest environmental laws in the country, and that comes at a cost for developers. Rock said national homebuilders like KB Homes can build houses in, say, Idaho for much cheaper than California because there aren’t as many regulations, not to mention the price of land is much cheaper.
Another problem for the Yuba-Sutter area is that it’s relatively similar in costs for developers to build as it would be in the greater Sacramento area.
However, builders can sell homes in the greater Sacramento area for much more, so it ends up being a better investment for them to build elsewhere.
One way to entice builders is lowering the development impact fees that are charged by cities and counties, which is one of the options Yuba City is currently exploring. Another way to entice builders is by providing the needed infrastructure (water/sewer/power/sidewalks/etc.) to areas where development will occur, which is expensive but would save the developer millions in upfront costs.
“That’s our biggest challenge. We have land, but the land is so wild, or undeveloped. Without any infrastructure, we have to figure out how to get it at least started, at least part of the way there,” Rock said. “That could even be done through public/private partnerships with developers, or by looking at other creative ways to finance it.”
The 2018 Camp Fire didn’t help the Yuba-Sutter area’s situation either. Yuba City alone added about 1,000 new residents that were displaced by the fire, while at the same time there were very few new housing starts. That’s resulted in a need for more housing across the board, not just with affordable options.
“We do need affordable housing in Yuba City, but we also need all types of housing,” he said. “We need some for people who I consider to be mid-career and in professional/technical positions that would live here if we had mid-level housing.”
Chaya Galicia, Yuba County homeless project manager and a board member with the Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium, said having affordable housing is important in helping someone experiencing homelessness in their transition back into normalcy. Locally, it’s been identified as a priority by those working to address homelessness.
She said there is progress being made, but it’s a challenging issue on a number of fronts. If the area wanted to just meet the needs of its homeless population, it would need about 400 affordable housing units, she said.
“However, there is a large population that is at-risk of homelessness and there isn’t a lot of support that exists currently to prevent homelessness from happening,” Galicia said. “So, people are falling into it every day because they can’t afford the unit they are living in.”