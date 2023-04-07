Officials with California Water Service are reminding the public that some customers may be eligible for financial assistance to help with paying water bills.

“So many Californians have fallen behind on their bills due to the pandemic and record inflation. During the peak of the pandemic, Californians owed more than $315 million in unpaid water bills alone,” Yvonne Kingman, director of Corporate Communications for Cal Water, said. “As a water service provider, California Water Service (Cal Water) wants to let customers know that help is available – including up to $15,000 per household through the State’s Low Income Household Water Affordability Program (LIHWAP). With a variety of customer assistance programs including LIHWAP, Cal Water has been helping thousands of families in its service areas who are struggling to pay their water bills.”

