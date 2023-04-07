Officials with California Water Service are reminding the public that some customers may be eligible for financial assistance to help with paying water bills.
“So many Californians have fallen behind on their bills due to the pandemic and record inflation. During the peak of the pandemic, Californians owed more than $315 million in unpaid water bills alone,” Yvonne Kingman, director of Corporate Communications for Cal Water, said. “As a water service provider, California Water Service (Cal Water) wants to let customers know that help is available – including up to $15,000 per household through the State’s Low Income Household Water Affordability Program (LIHWAP). With a variety of customer assistance programs including LIHWAP, Cal Water has been helping thousands of families in its service areas who are struggling to pay their water bills.”
Cal Water said it is now encouraging its customers who meet the maximum income limits to apply for financial assistance from the state program. Officials said LIHWAP is a federally funded program offering a one-time benefit of up to $15,000 per household for past-due or current bills.
“Our top priority is to provide safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water service to our customers, yet we recognize that customers sometimes have difficulty making ends meet and paying their bills,” Cal Water CEO and President Martin A. Kropelnicki said in a statement. “That is why we provide – or work with other agencies to provide – these customers access to financial assistance like LIHWAP, one of many assistance programs available to Cal Water customers.”
Residential customers of Cal Water can check their eligibility at www.calwater.com/lihwap to see if they can receive assistance from LIHWAP based on income, place of residence, and other factors, the utility said. Applications must be submitted through local, community-based organizations listed by county. Recipients of CalFresh, CalWORKS, and LIHEAP are automatically income-qualified for LIHWAP assistance, officials said.
“California recognizes that water and wastewater services are essential for public health and well-being, and the department is committed to assisting low-income Californians in need of financial support to keep their water flowing," California Department of Community Services and Development Director David Scribner said in a statement.
In addition to encouraging its customers to access LIHWAP assistance, Cal Water said it offers these options:
– Customer Assistance Program (CAP): Customers who meet maximum income limits or are enrolled in a qualified public assistance program may qualify for a monthly discount on their water bill.
– PromisePay payment arrangements: Residential customers with a past-due balance may be eligible to privately enroll in flexible, customizable, interest-free PromisePay payment plans.
– Alternative payment arrangements: If customers do not qualify for PromisePay and have a past-due balance that’s difficult to manage, then they may still be able to split payments among several months to pay off the full balance.
– Payment extensions: If customers need more time to pay their bill, then they may be able to defer payment to a later date.