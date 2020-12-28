Are you baffled by a few of the pictures in our “Where Is This?” contest? Stand by for hints.
The Appeal ran a front page full of pictures of details from around the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area and challenged readers to tell us where the pictures were taken. We’re offering prize money to three participants who get the most locales correct.
Dig your Weekender edition out to check out the line-up, or go to our e-edition online (down the right side of our home page at appealdemocrat.com). Deadline for you to email the answers (don’t forget your name and contact info) is end of business Jan. 7.
Hints: No. 1 – this lion and his pal watchout at the patio entrance of one of the area’s favorite watering holes. No. 2 – you’d look up to see this sign at a place where people play. No. 3 – You’d look down to find this pattern in the street.