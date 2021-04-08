With there seeming to be a light at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic tunnel, local events are starting to be planned.
The Appeal checked with a few event organizers. Here’s what local residents can expect in the coming months:
– The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way is hosting an Elegant Soiree virtual auction.
While “An Elegant Soiree Wine and Culinary Extravaganza” was canceled for the second time due to COVID-19, they are hosting the online auction featuring trips, gift certificates and 150 bottles of wine and more.
The virtual auction is scheduled to take place from May 7-15.
For more information, visit www.yscunitedway.org and click the “Events” tab.
Bob Harlan, executive director of the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, said they are planning to make a final decision about the Golden Autumn Wine Festival and Community Resource Fair in May, which is scheduled to take place in the fall.
However, he said, it’s hard to say what things will look like because, with COVID-19, it’s a “fluid situation.”
Harlan said things are looking good for their Spooktacular River Run that’s scheduled to take place on Oct. 30 because it’s an outdoor event and would allow for social distancing.
– Kary Hauck, a Marysville Peach Festival organizer, said they are working with the Marysville City Council and the event is planned to take place July 16-17.
Hauck said a final decision about the event taking place is expected to be made in mid-May.
“We have a ton of interest, everybody is excited to get back out and go to public events,” she said.
While it’s difficult to say what modifications may need to be made yet, Hauck said the Yuba ROAR (Response, Outreach and Resources) Team is planning to provide hand sanitizer for the booths as well as facial coverings that can be set out.
– Kristel Martin, coordinator for the Yuba City Downtown Business Association, said they are hosting a Spring Music Festival on April 17 from 4-7 p.m. on Center Street in Yuba City.
Martin said there will be entertainment for children and adults, food trucks, music, outdoor food and more.
“Restaurants and everything will be open,” Martin said. “Walk around, listen to music (and) enjoy downtown.”
She said they are also working on plans for the Yuba City Summer Stroll, which is scheduled to take place on June 19 from 3-9 p.m. along Plumas Street.
What the event will look like could depend on the situation at the time but they’re planning on having the typical activities, such as music stages, a children’s area, vendors and more.
– Barbara Fincher, office manager at Flying U Rodeo Company, said the annual Marysville Stampede is scheduled to take place Sept. 18-19.
Fincher said they’re in the beginning of the planning stages but they’re hoping to be pretty much back to normal by then but will check with local health officials.
“We’re excited because I know people are ready to get back to going to events,” Fincher said.
For more information, visit www.marysvillestampede.com.
– The second annual Yuba-Sutter Taco Festival is scheduled to take place in downtown Marysville on June 5 beginning at noon. Admission is free.
Several staples from the inaugural event – such as the beer garden, taco eating contest, chihuahua beauty pageant and car show – are planned to return along with additional attractions.
According to a previous article, the festival will adhere to guidelines.
– The Yuba-Sutter Fair will return June 24-27 with the theme “Hometown Fun in 2021.” Protocol likely to be in place, according to a previous article, includes social distancing and facial coverings. Events like livestock shows, pageants and others are expected to take place.
For more information, visit www.ysfair.com.
– Dale Whitmore, co-chair of the annual Youth Fishing Derby at Ellis Lake, said the Marysville Kiwanis Club decided to cancel the annual event that usually takes place in mid-May this year due to COVID-19.