Officials with the city of Marysville announced that a grant opportunity is now available to businesses that are located in a segment of the city’s historic corridor.
The city has allocated $100,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding for what it calls the Central Business District Grant Program. The program will allow a qualified business to use available funds for façade improvement projects or to participate in “E-marketing co-horts.”
To be eligible for the program, a business must hold a current license with the city and be located south of 9th Street, east of E Street, west of A Street and north of the south Yuba River Levee, officials said.
Up to $10,000 is available per applicant for the façade improvement program. Officials said if multiple businesses occupy one building, then each business can apply independently but improvements are required to be complimentary in design.
Business owners who want to take advantage of the program also can “enrich their marketing knowledge” with a “7-session E-marketing co-hort.” Officials said two co-horts, comprised of six applicants each, will be made available to successful applicants. The value of the marketing series is estimated at $3,600.
“It gives us great pride to be able to give back to our business community in a meaningful way,” Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad. “When local businesses succeed it is not only a victory for Marysville, but for the entire region.”
The Yuba Sutter Economic Development Corporation is partnering with the city to facilitate the application process. According to Brynda Stranix, CEO of the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, grants will be funded as applications are received.