Here are a few more hints for our annual “Where is This? contest.
The Appeal ran a front page Dec. 26 full of pictures of details from around the area and challenged readers to tell us where the pictures were taken. Prizes of $50, $30 and $20 will be awarded to respondents who get the most answers correct.
Dig your last Weekender edition out to check the line-up, or go to our e-edition online (down the right side of our homepage at appealdemocrat.com). Deadline for emailing the answers to ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com (don’t forget your name and contact info) is the end of business Jan. 7.
Today’s hints: 10: A bubbling-water greeting. 11: This dog rests, often amidst chaos. 12: A warning on a popular hiking trail. 13. Home of Happy Fruit. 14: Look under these arrows for legal proceedings.