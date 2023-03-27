The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced late last week that the California Transportation Commission (CTC) approved $1.1 billion in funding that includes the planning and development of a “safety improvement project” at the intersection of State Route 99 and Oswald Road in Yuba City.

According to Caltrans, $2.8 million was allocated for the plan, which has been developed in coordination with Sutter County. As previously identified by county officials, the SR-99 and Oswald intersection has been a continued cause of concern for area residents. 

