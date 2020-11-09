As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many annual events throughout Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties have been canceled or postponed indefinitely. Sadly, that’s true for many of the popular events usually conducted to honor local veterans on Veterans Day.
Here is a roundup of what is and is not happening on Wednesday to recognize Veterans Day this year:
– Due to the expected crowd sizes of the popular Marysville Veterans Day parade, the annual event has been canceled this year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year, in the absence of our parade, we encourage families to sponsor a Wreath Across America that will be placed in a local cemetery of your choice,” organizers of the parade said in a statement. “These wreaths honor our veterans and their families and are always tremendously appreciated.”
Information about Wreaths Across America can be found at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/17832/Overview.
– The Marysville Elks Lodge has canceled the annual Veterans Day pancake breakfast due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
– The American Legion Post 807 will host a flag retirement and barbecue at 5477 Feather River Blvd., Marysville, starting at 1 p.m. The event will be outdoors and all social distancing practices are encouraged. Donations will be collected during the event to benefit the Veterans Home of California in Yountville. For more information, contact the American Legion at 748-6989.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a Veterans Day Pop-Up event from 3-7 p.m. at their gallery, 624 E St., Marysville, featuring Chris Thompson, ceramist, fine artist Aaron Burks and other veteran artists who will share their artistic talent with the public.
“The event will honor all veterans, but with a special emphasis on local Veterans who are also professional artists,” according to a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
Burks will give a short talk at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Burrows Theater. The pop-up event will follow safety and social distancing practices and refreshments will be served in the courtyard.
– The Museum of the Forgotten Warriors will be open on Veterans Day from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available for all that attend. The museum is located at 5865 A Road, Marysville.
– Colusa Veterans of Foreign War Post 244 will host an inaugural Veterans Day golf tournament at the Colusa Golf and Country Club, 2224 State Route 20, Colusa. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the four-person scramble starts at 11 a.m. Registration costs $100 per player and includes a golf cart and green fees. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Colusa VFW and the veterans they help throughout the year. For more information, call Joe Bowers at 845-1846.
– Colusa Veterans of Foreign War Post 2441 will host a Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of 10th and Market streets in Colusa, starting at 1 p.m. The ceremony will include the annual reading of the names included on the eight tribute walls located at the park and Assemblyman James Gallagher will be giving the keynote address.
For more information, call 913-5017.